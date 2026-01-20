Expand / Collapse search
Air Force One turns around shortly after takeoff for Trump's trip to Switzerland

Trump was en route to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Air Force One was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after takeoff Tuesday evening with President Donald Trump aboard, the White House said.

The crew experienced a "minor electrical issue" after takeoff and returned "out of an abundance of caution," according to the White House.

Trump was en route to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One, on his return from Detroit, Michigan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 13, 2026. (Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS)

The president is expected to board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

