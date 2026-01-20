Air Force One turns around shortly after takeoff for Trump's trip to Switzerland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Air Force One was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after takeoff Tuesday evening with President Donald Trump aboard, the White House said.

The crew experienced a "minor electrical issue" after takeoff and returned "out of an abundance of caution," according to the White House.

Trump was en route to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

The president is expected to board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.