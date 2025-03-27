Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AG Bondi launches investigation into DEI admissions policies at Stanford, University of California schools

DOJ is 'dedicated to ending illegal discrimination' at US universities

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Columbia University, Maine cave to Trump admin to keep federal funding Video

Columbia University, Maine cave to Trump admin to keep federal funding

'Common Sense' Department: The governor of Maine had a fiery response about opposing Trump’s protections on women's sports last month, but now that her state’s funding is being pulled, she’s changed her tune.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed compliance review investigations Thursday into admissions policies at Stanford University and multiple University of California schools.

The investigation, headed by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, will look into diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies at Stanford; University of California, Berkeley; UCLA; and the University of California, Irvine. 

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellow of Harvard Coll., colleges and universities are prohibited from using DEI discrimination in admissions.

student walks by graffiti at Stanford University

Students walk past graffiti near Stanford University President Richard Saller's office in Palo Alto, Calif., June 5, 2024.  (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

60 UNIVERSITIES UNDER INVESTIGATION BY TRUMP ADMIN FOR 'ANTISEMITIC DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is demanding compliance.

"President [Donald] Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country," Bondi said. "Every student in America deserves to be judged solely based on their hard work, intellect and character, not the color of their skin."

For decades, elite colleges and universities "prioritized racial quotas over equality of opportunity," according to a news release from the DOJ's public affairs office.

Israel Palestinian Campus Protests

Students examine graffiti at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., June 5, 2024.  (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PUNISHES STUDENTS WHO TOOK OVER BUILDING DURING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

The DOJ claims the practice divided Americans and discriminated against entire groups of applicants.

The Trump administration this week filed an emergency Supreme Court appeal, which, if granted, would allow the slashing of hundreds of millions of dollars in grants from the Education Department.

Fox News Digital reported this week that multiple Virginia colleges cut their DEI departments and initiatives, falling in line with Trump's executive order directives. 

Stanford University campus

Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The prior administration "advanced the ideology behind this illegal practice and did nothing to protect the civil rights of American students," the DOJ wrote in the release.

"The Department of Justice will put an end to a shameful system in which someone’s race matters more than their ability," said acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle. "Every college and university should know that illegal discrimination in admissions will be investigated and eliminated."

The compliance investigations into these universities "are just the beginning of the department’s work in eradicating illegal DEI and protecting equality under the law," according to the DOJ.

Fox News Digital's Jeffrey Clark and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

