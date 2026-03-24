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Afghanistan frees US citizen Dennis Coyle over a year after Taliban arrest

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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An American man held by the Taliban for more than a year without charges has been released and is on his way home, Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler told Fox News.

Dennis Coyle, 64, an academic who spent nearly two decades working in Afghanistan, was taken from his home in Kabul in January 2025 by Taliban intelligence and held in near-solitary confinement, Boehler said, adding that Coyle committed no crime and was used as leverage.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands attentively in the East Room during a meeting with energy industry leaders at the White House.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Afghanistan a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," accusing the Taliban of "unjustly" detaining Americans and other foreign nationals like Coyle and calling for his release. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Afghanistan a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," accusing the Taliban of unjustly detaining Americans and other foreign nationals like Coyle and calling for his release.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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