New super PAC launches to boost Trump in ad wars

A new super PAC supporting President Trump is launching this week as part of an effort to try and level the playing field in the presidential campaign ad wars with just over two months to go until Election Day.

The group – named Preserve America – is expected to go up with TV and digital commercials starting Tuesday in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The super PAC is spending $30 million on its initial ad blitz.

In line with the president, the first two spots push a law-and-order theme.

In one of the ads, the Hispanic widow of a slain police officer says “I haven’t heard Joe Biden stand up for law enforcement, which says a lot.” In the other commercial, a retired Black police lieutenant whose daughter was killed by a gang member argues that Biden “can’t do the tough things that need to be done.”

The super PAC is being steered by veteran Republican strategist Chris LaCivita, who masterminded the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ads that targeted Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry in the 2004 presidential election.

LaCivita told Fox News in a statement that “the radical left-wing mob is trying to destroy our country from within and Joe Biden is too weak to stop them. It’s a concern shared by a growing number of Americans and we intend to spread their message far and wide over the coming months.”

The launch of the new super PAC, which was first reported by Politico, comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaign in recent weeks has vastly outspent the Trump campaign in the TV ad wars.

Fox News confirmed that the group will be funded by some of the biggest Republican megadonors – including Las Vegas-based casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.