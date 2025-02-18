Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Border arrests hit lowest mark since last time Trump was in office, White House says

Just over 29,000 arrests were made along the southern border in January

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Tom Homan says Trump has taken ‘incredible action’ on the border Video

Tom Homan says Trump has taken ‘incredible action’ on the border

Border czar Tom Homan discusses President Donald Trump’s border security measures and more on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Apprehensions at the U.S. southern border hit a low mark not seen since the last time President Donald Trump was in office.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended just 29,116 illegal immigrants along the southern border during the month of January, down from 47,000 in December and hitting a low mark not seen since May 2020, when 32,349 arrests were made at ports of entry, according to a White House press release.

Overall, CBP apprehended 61,465 illegal immigrants at the southern border in January, down 36% from the prior month, the release notes, citing new CP data.

NEW CARTEL THREATS AGAINST BORDER AGENTS: EXPLOSIVES, DRONES AND WIRELESS TRACKING

Biden, left; border wall with migrants, center; Trump right

The situation on the border turned markedly with the change of administration. (Getty Images)

The numbers, which were shared with ABC News, shifted even more dramatically after Trump took office, with apprehensions falling 85% between Jan. 21 and 31, an 85% reduction from the same time period in 2024.

The numbers continue a string of news showing reductions in attempted border crossings under Trump, including a Fox News report last week that revealed the daily average of known gotaways – illegal immigrants who enter the U.S. while avoiding arrest – have fallen to just 132 per day since the beginning of February, at 93% reduction from the highs seen under former President Joe Biden.

Trump talking to Border Patrol chief at border wall

President Donald Trump speaks with Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott along the border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

BORDER PATROL AGENTS TO STOP WEARING BODY CAMERAS AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POST REVEALS ‘SECURITY RISK’

The improving numbers at the border seemingly began in the first few days of the Trump administration, including a 35% reduction in Border Patrol encounters during the first three days of the new administration compared to the final three days under Biden.

Biden walking with border officials along border wall

President Joe Biden speaks with a member of the Border Patrol as they walk along the US-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

"During the previous administration, the average number of illegal aliens encountered at the southern border in January was 141,710 – the result of dangerous policies that ferried illegal aliens directly into our communities, where they were allowed to stay indefinitely," reads the White House release. "Now, under President Trump, illegal border crossings are at record lows as illegal aliens are promptly arrested and sent home."

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

