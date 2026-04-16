Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons submits resignation letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin

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Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons submitted his resignation letter to Homeland Secretary Markwayne Mullin Thursday, writing that he will stay on through May 31 in order to assist the transition process, Fox News can confirm, according to familiar sources.

According to the same source, Lyons said in his letter he wants to spend more time with his family, including his sons, who are "reaching a pivotal point in their lives," and that it's been a privilege to serve under President Donald Trump.

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Lyons has overseen roughly 584,000 ICE deportations since Trump was inaugurated last year.

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He has served in ICE for 20 years and was previously in special forces in the U.S. Air Force.

He reportedly plans on joining the private sector.



This is a developing story; check back later for updates.