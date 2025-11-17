Acting FEMA chief David Richardson steps down as Trump admin continues reshaping agency operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Richardson is stepping down as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) acting administrator after steering the agency through a tumultuous hurricane season and launching a sweeping overhaul to make it faster, leaner and more accountable.

A spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News the agency applauded Richardson’s leadership during a year of intense storms and deep internal reform, saying his tenure brought record relief funding, targeted efficiency measures, and a renewed focus on getting aid quickly to communities in need.

"The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extend their sincere appreciation to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his return to the private sector," the spokesperson said. "Mr. Richardson led FEMA through the 2025 hurricane season, delivering historic funding to North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Mexico and Alaska, and overseeing a comprehensive review that identified and eliminated serious governmental waste and inefficiency, while refocusing the agency to deliver swift resources to Americans in crisis.

"We anticipate the forthcoming release of the FEMA Review Council’s final report, which will inform this Administration’s ongoing efforts to fundamentally restructure FEMA, transforming it from its current form into a streamlined, mission-focused disaster-response force," the spokesperson continued. "Starting Dec. 1, FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will step into this important role."

The announcement of Richardson’s departure comes as the Trump administration continues its broader effort to reshape FEMA’s mission and leadership — a push that gained national attention in late August when DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agency’s sweeping reforms and took aim at internal critics who accused the administration of dismantling FEMA’s core programs.

At the time, more than 190 former and current FEMA employees signed an open letter condemning the administration’s cuts and restructuring, prompting Noem to place several active staff members on administrative leave.

She dismissed their objections as the protests of "career bureaucrats" resistant to accountability, saying the agency had long been burdened by inefficiency and waste.

Noem argued that the administration’s goal is to replace FEMA’s legacy bureaucracy with a more agile, deployable disaster-response force, pointing to recent successes in Texas as evidence of the new model’s effectiveness.

She also accused the Biden administration of diverting funds and focus away from disaster relief, claiming it prioritized unrelated spending while leaving major recovery efforts unfinished.

Even some Democrats have acknowledged progress under the Trump administration’s FEMA, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said earlier this year that the agency’s performance on the ground was "a credit to [Trump’s] administration."

Fox News Digital’s Preston Mizell contributed to this report.