ACLU launches $1 million ad campaign opposing Kavanaugh

The American Civil Liberties Union is spending $1 million on an advertisement campaign to discourage the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The campaign mostly targets Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“America is watching,” the ad voice over said. “And as we choose a lifetime seat on our highest court, integrity matters. And we cannot have any doubt.”

The ACLU’s campaign will not be targeting moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who are undecided on whether or not they will vote Kavanaugh once it reaches the Senate floor.

Murkowski, Manchin, Collins, and Flake all called for an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh before the Senate votes, and that investigation is ongoing this week.

