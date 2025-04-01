Accused MS-13 leader nabbed by Patel's FBI to remain in custody for now, judge rules

An accused MS-13 leader will remain in federal custody after a judge found probable cause to support the government’s case against him.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter of the Eastern District of Virginia made the ruling Tuesday during a detention hearing for Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, a 24-year-old Salvadoran national arrested last week in suburban Virginia.

The FBI announced Santos’s arrest on March 27 in Woodbridge, just south of Washington, D.C. He has been charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Santos' hearing comes shortly after court documents revealed the Trump administration had sent a Salvadoran man with protected legal status to El Salvador by mistake.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was removed from Maryland when the administration sent three planeloads of Salvadoran and Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador’s "Terrorism Confinement Center" on March 15 for alleged gang affiliations.

Vice President JD Vance referenced the court documents in a social media post in response to critics, writing, "you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here."

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove were all present during Santos' arrest at a nearby tactical operations center.

"They executed a clean, safe operation, and the bad guy's in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Bondi told Fox News after the fact.

Authorities found a 9mm handgun, three additional firearms, ammunition and two suppressors in Villatoro's bedroom, according to court documents.

President Donald Trump applauded the leadership on the operation, writing on social media, "Great job by Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader - A big deal!"

Patel echoed Trump's sentiment, saying, "This is what can happen when you put good cops in good places to take on bad guys. And America should be watching this. And we are proud to be here standing with these brave warriors."

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos' attorney for comment.

