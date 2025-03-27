Top MS-13 leader arrested in Virginia

U.S. authorities have captured the MS-13 top leader for the U.S. East Coast, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Officials captured the 24-year-old suspect in Woodbridge, Virginia, just south of Washington, D.C. Authorities have yet to release the suspect's name, but they say he is one of the top three leaders of the MS-13 gang in the U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel watched the arrest unfold from a nearby tactical operations center. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and senior DOJ official Emil Bove were also present.

"They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Bondi told Fox News following the arrest.

The operation included the FBI joined by the Prince William County Police Department, ATF, ICE, and the Virginia State Police.

"Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Patel also praised law enforcement officers for conducting a safe operation.

"This is what can happen when you put good cops in good places to take on bad guys. And America should be watching this. And we are proud to be here standing with these brave warriors," Patel said.

Thursday's operation is only the latest targeting top-level members of gangs and drug-trafficking rings operating in the U.S.

The FBI has arrested three individuals on its top 10 most wanted list in the past two months alone.

Trump's administration has deported several top members of MS-13 to El Salvador for incarceration.