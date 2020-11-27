Abrams holding briefings for Hollywood crowd on how to help Democrats win Georgia Senate runoffs: Report

Stacey Abrams is holding weekly briefings for Hollywood managers, agents and entertainment executives on how they can best help Democrats win Georgia's two Senate runoffs.

Abrams has frequently engaged the deep-pocketed, liberal industry during her efforts to turn Georgia from Republican control. She said this month she believed in the "power of celebrity to cut through the noise of politics," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The briefings begin Friday, with the Jan. 5 runoffs 39 days away.

GOP VIEWS GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS AS 'FIREWALL' AGAINST BIDEN'S AGENDA

Hollywood industry members from A-list actors to publicists want in on the contests that will determine Senate control under a President Joe Biden.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kerry Washington and John Legend are among the heavyweights organizing to help Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their races. Ossoff and Warnock must defeat Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for Democrats to gain a 50-50 tie in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as a tiebreaker.

CNN PUNDIT IRKS COLLEAGUES BY POINTING OUT HYPOCRISY BETWEEN CONVERAGE OF STACEY ABRAMS, TRUMP

Abrams has previously enlisted celebrities like Selena Gomez, Steph Curry, and Issa Rae to cut videos for Fair Fight, her voting rights group. Georgia and the movies used to rarely appear in the same sentence, but the state has become known as a "Hollywood of the South" thanks to its generous tax credits for filmmakers. Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown told the Hollywood Reporter the growing entertainment industry in Georgia was proof of a "new South that's rising."

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS 750K GEORGIANS HAVE REQUESTED BALLOTS FOR RUNOFF

Democrats have credited Abrams for Biden's victory in Georgia, citing her efforts to boost Democratic turnout there. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to win the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abrams first came to national prominence in 2018 during her losing bid for governor against Republican Brian Kemp. Abrams acknowledged her narrow defeat but never conceded the race. She blamed the loss on voter suppression tactics by Kemp when he was secretary of state, although voter registration and turnout surged during his tenure.