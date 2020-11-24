Expand / Collapse search
Stacey Abrams says 750K Georgians have requested ballots for runoff

Runoff election could determine which party controls the Senate

Rep. Collins: Conservative Georgia voters have 'got to' vote in runoffsVideo

Rep. Collins: Conservative Georgia voters have 'got to' vote in runoffs

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., highlights the importance of Georgia Senate runoffs on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

Stacey Abrams, the influential Georgia Democrat, took to Twitter on Monday to report that more than 750,000 Georgians have requested their ballots for the state’s January 5 runoff election that could determine who controls the U.S. Senate.

Abrams linked her tweet to Georgia’s online Absentee Ballot Request form and urged voters to, “Let’s get it done…again,” an apparent reference to Joe Biden’s victory in the Peach State. (President Trump’s legal team has challenged the results in the state and another recount is expected to begin sometime Tuesday.)

Officials from Georgia said that as of Monday morning there have been 762,000 requests for these ballots, which is three times the number requested for the 2018 election.

Georgia radio analyst says Stacey Abrams built a Democratic ground game hard to beatVideo

The state’s election board voted to extend the use of the 24/7 monitored drop boxes for use through the runoffs.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue, another Republican, is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff.

