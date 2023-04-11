Head-to-head polls show Trump weakness vs. Biden, underwater approval

As the highly anticipated 2024 presidential race kicks off, several recent polls indicate President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating than former President Donald Trump as he faces criminal charges.

The polls show that even as Trump has risen in GOP primary polls, he still remains unpopular among the broader voting public.

Quinnipiac University also released a national survey that found Biden edging Trump 49% to 45% in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The poll, conducted from March 9-13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points, also suggested Trump led DeSantis by 14-points in a potential GOP primary.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed Biden's approval up nearly 10-points over Trump, locking in a 34% favorability rate among Americans compared to 25% who have a favorable opinion of the former president. The survey was conducted April 6 to 7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Trump announced his candidacy in November 2022, but a years long investigation was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. After the former president was arraigned in New York City, the ABC/Ipsos poll revealed that 48% of Americans think Trump should suspend his presidential campaign.

AS PRESIDENT BIDEN CONSIDERS 2024 RUN, AMERICANS WEIGH IN ON WHETHER HE SHOULD

While Biden leads the former president in several recent polls, Marquette Law School released a survey the day of Trump's indictment that found the two potential candidates were neck and neck, both receiving 38% of the vote in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. About 20% of respondents said they would support someone else. The survey was conducted from March 13 to 22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

An NPR/Marist poll in March found that 61% of national adults do not want Trump to serve another term in office, with only 38% of national adults hoping Trump is elected in 2024.

The survey stated that 39% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump, down 3 percentage points from a November poll that found his favorable opinion at 42%, but up from 38% in the summer. The survey was conducted from March 20 to 23 with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

BIDEN AIDES CHEER FOR TRUMP TO BE 2024 GOP NOMINEE AMID INDICTMENT: REPORT

FiveThirtyEight's April rating revealed Biden's approval at about 43%, with 53% disapproving of the president. Trump's approval came in at 37%, with a disapproval of 55% among Americans.

The Real Clear Politics most recent approval rating average found Biden has a higher favorability rating than his 2020 Republican opponent, with 44% approving of the president and 39% having a favorable opinion of Trump.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, who will be 82 at the time of the next presidential election, made a recent indication he seek re-election next cycle, telling NBC's Al Roker on Monday, "I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.