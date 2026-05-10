Yordan Alvarez trade talk heats up as Astros sit in last place with a wave of devastating injuries

The Houston Astros have been one of Major League Baseball’s most consistent franchises in the modern era. Over the last decade, the Astros have the second-most wins and second-highest winning percentage of any organization at 890-627.

They’ve won two World Series titles, one in 2022 and the other in 2017. Though that 2017 championship is marred by one of the most egregious cheating scandals in baseball history.

They’ve made the World Series four times since 2017, won the AL West seven out of eight years, and made the postseason eight years in a row. That streak ended in 2025, when a slew of injuries led to an 87-75 season. 2026 was supposed to be a return to form, led by ace Hunter Brown, new import Tatsuya Imai, closer Josh Hader, one of the best handful of hitters in baseball, Yordan Alvarez, and hope for a resurgent season back in Houston for Carlos Correa.

Fast forward to mid-May, and the Astros are, well, bad. After yet another loss on Sunday, they’ve dropped to 16-25, sit tied for last place in the division, and have the second-worst run differential in the American League.

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That’s just the start of their problems.

Brown has been on the injured list for most of the season with a shoulder strain. Josh Hader has yet to pitch this year after suffering left biceps tendinitis. Jeremy Pena has been out since mid-April with a hamstring strain. Imai went down with arm fatigue after a brutal start to his MLB career, then blamed that arm fatigue on a tough adjustment to the US lifestyle. Christian Javier is out with a shoulder strain of his own.

Then, the big blow. Just last week, Correa went down for the season with a torn ankle tendon, an injury that occurred during batting practice.

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Some of these injured players are set to return in the coming weeks, but it’s raising a difficult question for a team that’s always a part of the postseason conversation: Is it time to sell? The free agent market after the 2026 season isn’t a strong one, and the headliner, Tarik Skubal, is going to miss time with an injury of his own. Could Houston sell Alvarez and rebuild for next year and beyond?

Bob Nightengale from USA Today broached that topic, quoting a "veteran scout" who likened Alvarez to Barry Bonds. Another executive said any potential trade package would be gigantic.

"He’s the greatest pure hitter I’ve seen in this game since Barry Bonds," the scout said. "This guy is unbelievable. He’s the best pure hitter in the game, and it’s not close."

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"If they traded him, I think they’d get a better package than what the Nationals got for Juan Soto," added the executive.

Nightengale added that no deal is close, and it remains unlikely, but the Astros would be irresponsible not to listen if such an offer presents itself. Alvarez is, once again, having an outstanding season. Entering Sunday, he was hitting .327/.432/.660 with 13 home runs, good for a 195 weighted runs created plus and 2.1 wins above replacement.

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He’s still just 28-years-old, and signed through the 2028 season. Though he has little defensive value, his offensive contributions are so valuable he’d bring back a number of top prospects. And any number of teams would be interested.

The Mets, for example, are desperate for help on offense. The Boston Red Sox could be aggressive, and have the prospects to swing a deal. San Francisco under Buster Posey has shown a willingness to make big trades. There won’t be a shortage of suitors, if Alvarez is made available. And given Houston’s aging roster, overwhelming injuries, and poor start, maybe he should be.