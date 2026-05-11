WWE legend The Rock roasts Draymond Green, says he has the 'laziest' Black name

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tried his hand at comedy on Sunday night when he appeared at Netflix’s "The Roast of Kevin Hart."

The WWE legend made a grand entrance before he got onto the stage. He immediately took aim at polarizing Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, particularly his name.

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"Draymond, that’s your name right? That’s my boy," The Rock began. "I was thinking about this. Of all the cool a-- Black names you could have, that is the laziest f---ing Black name I ever heard because all you did was put a ‘D’ in front of Raymond. This f---er’s r----ded. And on top of all that, your r----ded name, your team got bounced from the playoffs.

"So, I’m just saying, because you’re my boy and I love you, maybe it’s time to retire."

Rocky got a few chuckles from his bit as Green isn’t really the one to get roasted all too often. Green was on stage with Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross and others as the former champ went after him.

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Green had made clear, though, he isn’t retiring from the NBA and hoped to continue his career with the Warriors.

"I hope I've done enough to still be here. Because at the end of the day, if I ain't done enough, I don't want to be here," he said last month, via The Sporting News.

"I don't ever want [the Warriors] to just keep me around because of what I've done before. ... Any by the way, that's not just playing, right? That's leadership, that's helping bring the young guys along, that's helping to move the organization forward. So, hopefully I've done enough to still be here. But if not, we'll see what it looks like. It's been a hell of a run."

Golden State selected Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State. He’s a four-time NBA champion and a four-time All-Star.

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In the 2025-26 season, Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 68 games.