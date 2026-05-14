Curt Cignetti reveals how working for Nick Saban changed everything: 'Every day was 4th-and-1'

If you have followed OutKick at all over the last six months, you'll know just how fond I am of Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti.

His two-year run in Bloomington has been so impressive, I already believe he's on the short list of "greatest coaches of all time."

There are very few who could have orchestrated the turnaround he pulled off with the Hoosiers, given the dearth of resources and interest in the program when he arrived.

Cignetti has Indiana as a mainstay in the national championship conversation, and if you had told me that even five years ago, I would have laughed you out of the room.

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Naturally, Coach Cig owes his success to someone, but who?

When he sat down with Josh Pate earlier this week, he mentioned a familiar name that got him up to speed on what it meant to be a championship-caliber coach very early in his career.

Pate broke down how then-Alabama coach Nick Saban changed his perspective on "process oriented thinking" on a speaking tour during his first year in Tuscaloosa when Cignetti revealed he was on that tour, and the lessons being imparted on Pate also rubbed off on him.

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"I went with him in '07, part of his original staff. I just learned so much," Cignetti said.

"He had a philosophy, and he had been a head coach 13 or 14 years by then... and he could just lay it out there where it made so much sense."

Cignetti said even from day one on the job with the Crimson Tide, Saban had a detailed plan for everything.

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"After one year with coach [Saban] I felt like I had learned more about how to run a program than the previous 28 as an assistant."

The sense of urgency to win every day stuck with Cignetti more than almost anything.

"Every day was 4th-and-1 one with coach Saban," he said.

"But that's the way it had to be to fight complacency and find the edge on a daily basis and be as good as you can be."

When you hear Cignetti talk about the wisdom he gained with Saban, it's easy to see why he's such a successful head coach.

But being around Nick Saban and actually retaining that wisdom don't always go hand in hand.

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Plenty of coaches who have been assistants under Saban have had middling and forgettable careers as head coaches.

The fact that Cignetti was able to apply Saban's teachings - at a non-traditional power, no less - is all the more impressive.

When Saban retired in early 2024, it left a huge void in the college football community.

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It might sound outlandish, but Curt Cignetti could very well be the closest thing we have to prime Nick Saban in the game today.

The results speak for themselves. He wins, just Google him.