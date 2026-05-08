Some viewers absolutely slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and complained to the FCC

It seems like forever ago that everyone was talking about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance.

Honestly, for me, it was like every other halftime show of the last decade: It wasn't my bag, and I had pretty much forgotten about it completely within 36 hours.

However, that was not the case for everyone. Some decided it was FCC complaint-writin' worthy.

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TMZ got their mitts on some of the complaints that came in, and I won't lie to you, it had me wondering if I saw the same halftime performance as some of these folks.

Like one person was upset about Bad Bunny's gyrating and wrote that they were "forced to see a man's penis and balls."

I don't remember that part, but it's entirely possible I missed it while replenishing my plate of hot wing dip. It happens. I mean, I missed the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake incident in '04 because my buddy and I were playing "Crash Nitro Kart" for PlayStation 2 in the basement during halftime.

True story.

Other complaints had to do with the Puerto Rican rap star grabbing his crotch, and with two dancers who allegedly grabbed each other's breasts (which, if true, is a wild dance move).

Others took umbrage with the lyrical content, which was deemed "inappropriate" and "sexualized," with one person even saying that he was speaking in a "demonic tongue."

Meanwhile, others were mad that they couldn't understand the performance because it was in Spanish.

STEPHEN A SMITH SAYS IT 'WOULD HAVE BEEN NICE' IF BAD BUNNY PERFORMED IN ENGLISH

Count me as one of those, but only because I took four years of Spanish in high school and a semester in college, and all I can do is say thank you and ask where the library is.

To each their own. If you're upset, you can bust out the stationery or fire off an email that, if we're just being frank, more than likely says "Sent from my iPhone" at the bottom.

But we're lucky to live in a country where you can do that. It's one of the many things that make America great.

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That said, I can't imagine what I would need to see to get me to send in a complaint like this.

Even if I did see something that bad, I'd still probably just think, "Meh, someone else will probably complain about it."