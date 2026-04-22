Todd Golden will coach the Florida Gators next season ... or will he?

It has been a whirlwind 48 hours for both Todd Golden and the Florida Gators.

The 40-year-old head coach received some positive news on Tuesday when his star player, forward Thomas Haugh, announced he was returning to Gainesville for his senior season of basketball.

This news come on the heels of other starters Alex Condon and Boogie Fland both announcing they would be forgoing the NBA Draft and returning to school.

Even center Rueben Chinyelu is expected to be back even though he declared for the draft not too long ago.

While all the pieces are coming back on a team that is likely to be the overwhelming preseason number one team, Golden's decision on whether he wanted to be back in Orange and Blue next season got a bit more complicated when it was rumored the Golden State Warriors would be looking his way should coach Steve Kerr inevitably exit stage left.

But with a core as talented as this one and a chance to add another trophy to his mantle, the choice was easy for Golden.

Or was it? You tell me if this sounds like a convincing answer from the current head coach of the Florida Gators.

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"I'm definitely planning on coaching the Gators."

Hmmm, that's a weird way of wording it.

Now, look, maybe I'm just suffering from Battered Gator Syndrome but that didn't sound as convincing as Golden maybe thought it did.

Call me crazy, but I'm definitely not alone.

Okay, I don't want to play word games here, but allow me to put it to you another way.

If you told your wife you were "definitely planning on not cheating on her," how do you think she's going to take that?

I rest my case.

Will Golden be coaching the Gators this coming November? Right now, I would say yes, but we all know plans can change rather quickly, especially when millions of dollars are involved.

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There are also rumors that Golden is not a big fan of small college towns and would prefer to live on the West Coast.

Again, I'm just connecting dots here.

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But I will take the man at his word, he hasn't given me a reason not to thus far in his tenure.

Nothing to fear, Gator fans... I think.