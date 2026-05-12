'Ted Lasso' actor stuns after signing professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC

The man who taught us that "football is life" is about to prove it on the pitch for real. And most casual sports and TV fans had the same reaction upon seeing the announcement ... is that really the dude from "Ted Lasso?"

Cristo Fernandez, the breakout star from Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," officially joined the actor-to-athlete pipeline, announced on Tuesday as having joined El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship after signing a pro contract.

Before he was sharing scenes with Jason Sudeikis, Fernandez, 35, was a legitimate prospect in the youth system of Tecos FC in Guadalajara.

His path to the pros was derailed at 15 by a shattered knee, forcing him to pivot to acting. Fernandez landed the role of a lifetime on "Ted Lasso," playing a character defined by an infectious love for the game.

PRO WRESTLING STAR VINNY PACIFICO TALKS JOURNEY TO THE RING, FINDING SUCCESS OUTSIDE OF IT

Beyond the soundstage, Fernandez continued to refine his game and spent the last two months on a grueling trial in El Paso, earning his spot.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

As part of the club statement, Fernandez shared the following: "Futbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

"I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC, the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates, for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one."

With rumors swirling that "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is moving toward production, Fernandez has managed to pull off a rare method-acting flex.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

El Paso just became one of the most interesting teams in American soccer with this addition, and for Cristo Fernandez, the dream is finally a reality.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela