Ronald McDonald goes viral after singing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at a minor league baseball game

I love minor league sports, and one of the reasons for this is that you could show up for a game, and then suddenly find yourself staring down the barrel of a fever dream.

Case in point: Ronald McDonald belting out the national anthem at a minor league baseball game.

The Charlotte Knights welcomed the fast-food mascot — no icon to Truist Field, and while we're all used to seeing Ronald hawking some burgers, it turns out that his pipes are as golden as the arches he represents.

I've always had a slight case of coulrophobia, but I never had a problem with Ronald. Probably because I'm not scared he's going to spray seltzer in my face, hit me with the electric joy buzzer or drag me into a primered van and harvest my organs.

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Nope, that grease-painted grease merchant just wants me to eat a cheeseburger. One that will probably put me out of commission for the rest of the afternoon.

That makes him a-okay in my book.

Now, that happened a few days ago, but the video started going viral later in the week. This is thanks to one video in which the reveal that the anthem duties are being done by the nation's premier fast-food spokesclown is done to perfection.

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It's nice to see the McDonald land crew coming back in a big way, thanks to the sport of baseball.

First, you had Grimace sending the Mets on a winning streak a couple of years ago with his glorious first pitch (maybe they need to bring him back). Now, we've got Ronald going like Pavarotti in his prime. Maybe next we'll have the Hamburglar singing "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" or Officer Big Mac riding a giant unicycle and doing his best Red Panda impression by catching bowls on that big sesame-seed-covered dome.

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At this point, all options are on the table.

Hell, it's just a matter of time before Mayor McCheese becomes GM and President of Baseball Operations McCheese.