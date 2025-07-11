Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Baltimore Orioles

Orioles national anthem speaker goes viral after interesting rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

Baltimore-based recording artist Dan Deacon performed the national anthem

Paulina Dedaj
Baltimore Orioles fans received an interesting rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before sweeping the New York Mets in a double-header on Thursday night, but apparently not everyone was impressed with the autotuned version. 

Dan Deacon, the Baltimore-based recording artist known for his "innovative electronic music," welcomed fans with just that before the Orioles took care of the Mets 3-1 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 2. 

"I think the Orioles have officially hit rock bottom," one person wrote in a post on X. 

Mets Orioles double-header

New York Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) tags Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Jordan Westburg (11) out trying to reach third base during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2025. (Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images)

The video of Deacon’s performance received over 1.2 million views, and it left fans at home and in the stands a bit confused. 

"I’m like alternating in between ‘what is this’ and ‘I’m feeling it,’" one person wrote on X. 

"What’s his claim to fame ?…it’s not singing…," another added. 

Dan Deacon performs

Dan Deacon performs during Riot Fest at National Western Complex on September 2, 2016, in Denver, Colorado.   (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

But fans on Deacon’s Instagram, which has over 47,000 followers, seemed to appreciate his unique performance. 

"Dan sings the anthem and the O’s sweep the double header against one of the best teams in the league. Coincidence? I think not," one person wrote. 

"100% this is why the Os won the game," another added. 

Jordan Westburg celebrates

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates with Ryan O'Hearn (32) after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a double-header against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Jordan Westburg homered and drove in three runs while Alex Jackson doubled twice and scored two runs in his Baltimore debut to help the Orioles win for the fifth time in six games. Meanwhile, the Mets fell 1.5 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East after sinking to 14-16 in interleague play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.