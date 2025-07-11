Orioles national anthem speaker goes viral after interesting rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Orioles fans received an interesting rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before sweeping the New York Mets in a double-header on Thursday night, but apparently not everyone was impressed with the autotuned version.

Dan Deacon, the Baltimore-based recording artist known for his "innovative electronic music," welcomed fans with just that before the Orioles took care of the Mets 3-1 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

"I think the Orioles have officially hit rock bottom," one person wrote in a post on X.

The video of Deacon’s performance received over 1.2 million views, and it left fans at home and in the stands a bit confused.

"I’m like alternating in between ‘what is this’ and ‘I’m feeling it,’" one person wrote on X.

CUBS FANS MERCILESSLY BOO POPULAR PODCAST STAR ALEX COOPER DURING 7TH-INNING STRETCH PERFORMANCE

"What’s his claim to fame ?…it’s not singing…," another added.

But fans on Deacon’s Instagram, which has over 47,000 followers, seemed to appreciate his unique performance.

"Dan sings the anthem and the O’s sweep the double header against one of the best teams in the league. Coincidence? I think not," one person wrote.

"100% this is why the Os won the game," another added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan Westburg homered and drove in three runs while Alex Jackson doubled twice and scored two runs in his Baltimore debut to help the Orioles win for the fifth time in six games. Meanwhile, the Mets fell 1.5 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East after sinking to 14-16 in interleague play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.