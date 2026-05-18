Red Sox legend Jason Varitek's wife appears to take massive swipe at team after ugly ouster

Catherine Varitek, the wife of former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek, seemingly took a swipe at Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow on social media Monday morning.

And buddy, for frustrated Sox fans currently powering through one of the more brutal seasons in recent memory, it was music to their (our) ears.

Jason Varitek was one of five coaches fired late last month after a 17-1 win in Baltimore. Manager Alex Cora was the headliner nationally, but Varitek's departure — which the team tried to frame as a "reassignment" — cut the fanbase the deepest.

The 54-year-old is a legend in Boston. He was the captain from 2005-2011. He was part of two World Series teams. He famously kickstarted the 2004 season by going to war with Alex Rodriguez. He's been in the Red Sox organization for three decades, and was a coach under Cora for nearly his entire tenure in Boston.

He's a Red Sox lifer. A fan favorite. A cult hero. Naturally, he was fired (reassigned!) last month, along with Cora and three others.

For those wondering where the Varitek family stands a month later, here's Catherine chiming in via Twitter:

Things are going well for the Red Sox!

"They have the 'smartest man in baseball' running the show," she said in response to a fan's question about Varitek returning to the team. "They’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team."

Amazing. This is what has become of this Red Sox season. Wives are now using social media to mock the front office. And make no mistake about it, this was 100% a swipe at Craig Breslow.

Again, Varitek was technically "reassigned." That never happened. He got on the plane with the rest of the fired Red Sox coaching staff last month, and never returned.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about Varitek's status last week by NESN's Tom Caron, and left the door open for a potential return:

Sounds good ... but I ain't buying it. No shot. I hope I'm wrong, because I grew up watching Jason Varitek. He was everything good about the mid-2000s Red Sox.

He was such a massive part of the two World Series championships in 2004 and 2007. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champ, a won a Silver Slugger AND Gold Glove in 2005. He's a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

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Most importantly, he was part of the arguably the most iconic moment of the 2004 season when he shoved his mitt in Alex Rodriguez's face.

We've gone from that ... to Catherine Varitek mocking the team two decades later.

Sad.

What a season.