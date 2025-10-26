Spurs' Victor Wembanyama stymies Nets with incredible sequence during win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama lived up to his "Alien" and "Extraterrestrial" nicknames on Sunday as the team clobbered the Brooklyn Nets, 118-107.

Wembanyama stunned fans with an incredible sequence right before halftime.

The Spurs were up 18 points with the Nets trying to cut into the deficit before the second-quarter buzzer sounded. Nets forward Nic Claxton put up a nonchalant short jumper with 40.1 seconds left but Wembanyama blocked it. Nets forward Terance Mann came up with the offensive rebound and tried to put the ball into the net but found his shot blocked by Wembanyama.

Brooklyn missed a shot on the second offensive rebound and the ball was put into Wembanyama’s hands.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman dribbled the ball up the floor and nailed a three-pointer.

It was that kind of game for the Spurs. Wembanyama had 31 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals. It was the 23rd time in the third-year player’s career he recorded at least six blocks in a game.

The NBA said that Wembanyama became the first player in history to score at least 100 points and record at least 15 blocks in the first three games of the season. He had 40 points and three blocks against the Dallas Mavericks and 29 points and nine blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs are 3-0 to start the season.

Nets guard Cam Thomas scored 40 points on 11-of-25 from the field in the team’s loss to San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.