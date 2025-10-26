Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama stymies Nets with incredible sequence during win

Spurs are 3-0 to start the 2025-26 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Ric Bucher reacts to Gregg Popovich stepping down from coaching the San Antonio Spurs | The Herd Video

Ric Bucher reacts to Gregg Popovich stepping down from coaching the San Antonio Spurs | The Herd

Ric Bucher joins Jason McIntyre to discuss Gregg Popovich stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Ric breaks down Popovich’s impact on the NBA, what’s next for the Spurs, and how this marks the end of a legendary coaching era.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama lived up to his "Alien" and "Extraterrestrial" nicknames on Sunday as the team clobbered the Brooklyn Nets, 118-107.

Wembanyama stunned fans with an incredible sequence right before halftime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Victor Wembanyama goes up for a dunk

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes up to dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Photo)

The Spurs were up 18 points with the Nets trying to cut into the deficit before the second-quarter buzzer sounded. Nets forward Nic Claxton put up a nonchalant short jumper with 40.1 seconds left but Wembanyama blocked it. Nets forward Terance Mann came up with the offensive rebound and tried to put the ball into the net but found his shot blocked by Wembanyama.

Brooklyn missed a shot on the second offensive rebound and the ball was put into Wembanyama’s hands.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman dribbled the ball up the floor and nailed a three-pointer.

JUSTIN HERBERT GOES VIRAL FOR SAVING MADISON BEER FROM FLYING BASKETBALL AT LAKERS GAME AMID ROMANCE RUMORS

Victor Wembanyama looks up after a basket

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Photo)

It was that kind of game for the Spurs. Wembanyama had 31 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals. It was the 23rd time in the third-year player’s career he recorded at least six blocks in a game.

The NBA said that Wembanyama became the first player in history to score at least 100 points and record at least 15 blocks in the first three games of the season. He had 40 points and three blocks against the Dallas Mavericks and 29 points and nine blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs are 3-0 to start the season.

Victor Wembanyama scores over Noah Clowney

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, front left, shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nets guard Cam Thomas scored 40 points on 11-of-25 from the field in the team’s loss to San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue