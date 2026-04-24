Mike Vrabel refuses to apologize to family in press conferences

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has put on a masterclass in how not to handle a professional PR crisis.

Vrabel has not apologized or uttered the word "sorry" a single time in any of his two press conferences regarding his extramarital affair with former NFL reporter for The Athletic, Dianna Russini.

After ESPN’s Ben Strauss dropped a bombshell article exposing how Vrabel and Russini worked together to craft a statement following the release of their photos at a romantic, adults-only Sedona resort by Page Six of the New York Post — with Vrabel calling it a "completely innocent interaction" and any other insinuation "laughable" — he finally held his first press conference Tuesday.

In the two-and-a-half-minute opening statement that amounted to little more than word salad, Vrabel repeatedly called it a "private and personal matter," said he spoke with players Monday, and acknowledged having "difficult conversations" with those he cares about most, including his family, but never said "sorry" or "I apologize."

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL RESPONDS AFTER RUNNING BACK SEEMINGLY DEFENDS JADEN IVEY'S ANTI-LGBTQ REMARKS

Vrabel also stated, "In order to be successful on & off the field, you have to make good decisions." That obviously insinuates he made bad decisions. What were those decisions, coach? What is this whole press conference about? Enough with the vague generalities.

The entire statement, along with the subsequent media questioning, struck me as odd — not because I or anyone else is owed an apology, but because of the lack of clarity and, more importantly, what seems like a lack of genuine remorse.

When asked about telling the New York Post that the implications of adultery with Russini were "laughable," Vrabel responded, "I appreciate the question. I’m going to focus on our football team…"

That doesn’t sound like a man that wants to accept accountability. That’s a man that wants it swept under the rug, so he can move on.

This is why I believe Vrabel is not actually remorseful that he cheated on his wife. He’s just sorry that he got caught.

He had multiple opportunities to apologize to his wife and children publicly, but he refused.

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL REVEALS EXTREME SACRIFICE HE'D MAKE TO HIS MALE ANATOMY TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL

After that press conference is where things took another wild turn.

Following Vrabel's vague posturing in his first press conference, The New York Post released more photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini on Thursday. This time, it was of the two kissing at a New York City bar from six years ago. At the time, Vrabel was married, and Russini was about six months away from her wedding.

Vrabel addressed the media hours later. Again, no apologies to his wife or his family.

ADAM SCHEFTER GRILLED OVER RUSSINI-VRABEL 'SCANDAL' AND IT GOT UNCOMFORTABLE

He used the same tired "personal and private matter" language, as if this isn’t the biggest story in sports currently. This isn't just some coach being unfaithful. This is one of the league’s best coaches and one of the league’s most prominent reporters hooking up for at least six years. That’s not just a "private and personal matter."

This relationship, lasting at least six years, has made the public wonder if there has been tampering throughout the process. The NFL doesn’t seem to think so, though. Roger Goodell has said Vrabel will not be investigated and that this is not a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, calling it a "personal matter."

Sure. A "personal matter" with one of the most prominent NFL insiders that has spanned at least six years and multiple teams (Titans and Patriots). But I digress…

Vrabel did state in his second presser, "I take accountability for my actions" as well as "My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to," without explaining what those actions were.

Again, what are we doing here? Why is it so difficult to simply apologize to your wife and children publicly?

Has he apologized in private? I don’t know. All we know is that he is skipping NFL Draft day three to go to counseling.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Mike Vrabel has done himself, his family, his players, the organization, and the league no favors. While he has proven to be a solid coach, his apparent lack of conviction regarding his morally deplorable actions — which he tried to hide again and again — suggests that he and Russini are cut from the same cloth, willing to do whatever it takes to avoid facing real accountability.

Your family deserves better than your weak PR-style monologues and skipping NFL Draft day three for counseling.

When you say, "I have always wanted to lead by example," that starts with admitting to and detailing your wrongs. We don't need to know the intimate details, of course, but if you’re going to address the public, stop with the vague, general statements.

As for me, I’m inclined to believe this isn’t the end of this saga. There may be more incriminating photos. If someone sat on photos for six years, I find it hard to believe there aren’t more pieces of evidence that could ultimately lead to Vrabel stepping away from the Patriots. That’s all speculation, though.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It comes down to this: in his first press conference, Vrabel said, "I don’t want to take away from… the weekend of the [NFL] Draft." Well, Mike, you have. You’ve become one of the biggest NFL Draft distractions in recent memory. You’ve disrespected your wife and family, and if you don’t want things to get worse, you should stop trying to spin the story or sweep it under the rug.