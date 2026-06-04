Nelly Korda ditches custom golf shoes LeBron James gifted her after slow start at US Women's Open

LeBron James gifted Nelly Korda a custom pair of golf shoes for this week's U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club, and while the World No. 1 gave the kicks a shot, they didn't appear to be up to her standards.

Korda's opening round on Thursday got off to a bit of an up-and-down start. Beginning on the back nine, Korda made par on the tricky par-4 10th hole and followed it up with a birdie on the 11th hole, but then carded back-to-back bogeys.

After six holes and sitting at 1-over par in the early stages of the tournament, Korda was seen ditching her custom LeBron shoes and putting on her normal pair of Nike gamers.

Golf Channel's Amy Rodgers reported from Riviera shortly after the shoe swap that the LeBron shoes that Korda began her round with were "a little bit too loose" and may have been a culprit for "issues with her swing."

NELLY KORDA ROCKS USA SOCCER JERSEY ON COURSE AT US WOMEN'S OPEN, DELIVERS PATRIOTIC MESSAGE

Korda's trainer, who was outside the ropes following her group, was the one who went back to the locker room, grabbed the pair of her normal golf shoes and swapped them out with her on the 16th hole.

On Wednesday, Korda shared a picture of the custom golf shoes on her Instagram Story, where she thanked James for the gift. James later responded, wishing Korda luck in the major championships.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Korda went on to make a par on the 16th hole after changing out her shoes and made the turn at 1-over par.

James has emerged as a huge golf fan over the last year or so, appearing in golf videos across YouTube, mentioning the sport in postgame press conferences during the NBA season and posting plentyNBA season, and posting plenty of videos of himself playing the game this offseason.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Korda, she entered this week at Riviera as the overwhelming favorite to win what would be her first U.S. Women's Open. The three-time major champion has already won three times in 2026 and has picked up three second-place finishes as well in her seven starts this season.