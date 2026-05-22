New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani posts selfie at Knicks game, gets viciously mocked online

So far, the conference finals of the NBA Playoffs have both been must-see TV, and I say that as someone who isn't a big fan of the NBA as it is.

The Spurs and Thunder have been locked in a tight battle, splitting the first two games of the series in Oklahoma City, while the Knicks have shown everyone the mythical powers of Madison Square Garden, ripping Cleveland's heart out in overtime in game one and turning a close one at halftime into a comfortable win to take a 2-0 series lead.

And when I say Madison Square Garden was rocking, I mean it was absolutely electric.

It was so loud during certain points, it felt like everyone in Manhattan bought a ticket to see the Knicks try to win a conference finals series for the first time since 1999.

Hell, even Zohran Mamdani, New York's pectorally challenged mayor, was in attendance for game two, which he documented with a lovely selfie on social media.

First of all, I have to say kudos to Mamdani for keeping up the socialist, "man of the people" schtick by sitting in the "cheap seats" at MSG, instead of a box or courtside along Celebrity Row.

Now, to be fair, those seats probably still cost close to $1,000, but it's all about the optics, and no one wants to see their socialist mayor bumping elbows with the bourgeoise.

KNICKS SEND CEASE-AND-DESIST TO MAMDANI OVER LOGO USE, SAY THEY ‘WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR’ THEY DON’T ENDORSE HIM

If there's one thing you can say about the Zohran, it's that he understands his voter base.

Speaking of those voters, after scrolling through the comments section of this picture, it has come to my attention that Mamdani isn't all that popular among Knicks fans, or New Yorkers in general.

Just look at some of the things they're saying about him and tell me if this sounds like a guy who is beloved by the Five Buroughs.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Luckily for Knicks fans, Mamdani didn't have the same effect on them as he did on the Mets, when his mere presence supposedly contributed to their 12-game losing streak.

As long as Mamdani doesn't hug Karl Anthony-Towns, I think the Knicks may have this series in the bag.

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And now that the Knicks are on the road, Mamadani can get back to whatever issues the people of New York are complaining about in his comments section.

It's a win-win!