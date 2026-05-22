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New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani posts selfie at Knicks game, gets viciously mocked online

Mamdani documented his attendance at the Knicks' 2-0 conference finals lead with a selfie that drew harsh comments

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Is it title or bust for the Knicks? | The Herd Video

Is it title or bust for the Knicks? | The Herd

The New York Knicks are seeking their first NBA title since 1973 as they prepare to face off with the Atlanta Hawks. Danny Parkins asks if this is championship or bust for New York entering this postseason.

So far, the conference finals of the NBA Playoffs have both been must-see TV, and I say that as someone who isn't a big fan of the NBA as it is.

The Spurs and Thunder have been locked in a tight battle, splitting the first two games of the series in Oklahoma City, while the Knicks have shown everyone the mythical powers of Madison Square Garden, ripping Cleveland's heart out in overtime in game one and turning a close one at halftime into a comfortable win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating after making a basket during an NBA game at Madison Square Garden

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 21, 2026. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

And when I say Madison Square Garden was rocking, I mean it was absolutely electric.

It was so loud during certain points, it felt like everyone in Manhattan bought a ticket to see the Knicks try to win a conference finals series for the first time since 1999.

Hell, even Zohran Mamdani, New York's pectorally challenged mayor, was in attendance for game two, which he documented with a lovely selfie on social media.

First of all, I have to say kudos to Mamdani for keeping up the socialist, "man of the people" schtick by sitting in the "cheap seats" at MSG, instead of a box or courtside along Celebrity Row.

Now, to be fair, those seats probably still cost close to $1,000, but it's all about the optics, and no one wants to see their socialist mayor bumping elbows with the bourgeoise.

KNICKS SEND CEASE-AND-DESIST TO MAMDANI OVER LOGO USE, SAY THEY ‘WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR’ THEY DON’T ENDORSE HIM

If there's one thing you can say about the Zohran, it's that he understands his voter base.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed policy and topics like food, music and video games on Thursday during his first Twitch livestream. (@NYCMayor via X)

Speaking of those voters, after scrolling through the comments section of this picture, it has come to my attention that Mamdani isn't all that popular among Knicks fans, or New Yorkers in general.

Just look at some of the things they're saying about him and tell me if this sounds like a guy who is beloved by the Five Buroughs.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Luckily for Knicks fans, Mamdani didn't have the same effect on them as he did on the Mets, when his mere presence supposedly contributed to their 12-game losing streak.

As long as Mamdani doesn't hug Karl Anthony-Towns, I think the Knicks may have this series in the bag.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaking at a May Day rally in Washington Square Park New York City

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a May Day rally at Washington Square Park in New York City on May 1, 2026. Mamdani called for ICE to be abolished following the arrest of an illegal immigrant. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

And now that the Knicks are on the road, Mamadani can get back to whatever issues the people of New York are complaining about in his comments section.

It's a win-win!

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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