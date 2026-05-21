Tigers rookie’s story about not being able to find the parking lot before his home debut is nightmare fuel

I can't think of anything that sounds like more of a nightmare than having my MLB debut and not being able to find the parking lot, but that's what happened to Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut just this season after being selected by the Tigers in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The shortstop and third baseman was set to play in the Tigers' season opener back on March 26 in Detroit.

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However, there was a bit of a hiccup that would make most of us start sweating profusely: he couldn't find the parking lot around Comerica Park.

"Our home opener, I didn’t know where the parking lot was, so I was doing circles around the stadium," McGonigle recalled. "It was obviously pretty packed in the city during that time, so it was pretty frustrating getting through everyone and trying to find the parking lot, but I ended up showing up on time."

I've truly had variations of this nightmare.

We've all got recurring nightmares. Your teeth fall out, you're back in high school, or you're falling from really high up.

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One of my big ones requires no psychoanalysis whatsoever: I have a big opportunity, and something out of my control completely ruins it.

Like one time I had a dream that I was going to play guitar onstage with the band Slipknot, but right when the show was starting, I couldn't find my mask.

I wish I were kidding about that.

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So driving to my Big League debut and then not being able to find the parking lot? That sounds right up my nightmare alley.

At least when he finally got there, it turned into a good day at the office, with McGonigle going 4-for-5 in the Tigers' 8-2 win over the Padres.