Peyton Manning's son impresses NFL stars at Pro Bowl Games: 'The future'

The NFL’s most famous football family is poised to expand its footprint in the professional ranks when Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning finally declares for the draft.

And there appears to be another Manning waiting in the wings after Arch – Peyton’s son, Marshall. The younger Manning was seen throwing the football around to some NFL stars while they were at the Pro Bowl Games.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor described him as "the future" in a video posted to the Colts’ social media account. Manning threw passes into the end zone to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase among others who were gathered in Orlando, Florida, for the game.

"Marshall Manning, man, the future right here," he said. "You are all seeing it at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. The future’s right here."

Arch is the son of Peyton’s older brother Cooper, making him and Marshall cousins.

Peyton and Cooper are the sons of Archie Manning, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback. He played about 11 years for the Saints as well as the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. His three sons, including Eli, all played football in some capacity.

Cooper was never able to play pro football, but Peyton and Eli both starred in the NFL. Each won two Super Bowl titles before they retired.

Eli Manning was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot. Peyton is already a Hall of Famer.