Hockey player hospitalized after being knocked unconscious in fight, causing league to suspend game

A junior hockey player was knocked unconscious during a fight on Tuesday night, resulting in the game being suspended.

Tri-City Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith, 19, and Ashton Cumby of the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped the gloves just after a face-off in the beginning of the second period.

The pair exchanged blows, and Goldsmith’s helmet was knocked off. Shortly after his helmet was off, Cumby landed a hard punch that sent Goldsmith unconscious, as he fell face-first onto the ice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Americans’ trainer ran onto the ice, and the Thunderbirds' trainer also departed his respective bench to help tend to Goldsmith. The incident was so scary that cameras didn't show Goldsmith on the ice being tended by trainers. Teammates could clearly be seen calling on trainers frantically.

Goldsmith was stretchered off the ice and reportedly offered the crowd a thumbs-up before being taken into an ambulance.

The Americans posted to X on Wednesday morning with an update on Goldsmith.

"Terrell Goldsmith remains in hospital this morning under observation. Upon arriving at the hospital last night, he was awake, responsive and in good spirits. The Tri-City Americans appreciate the words of concern and support for Goldsmith. We will continue to update his status," the statement read.

Following Goldsmith’s injury, the game was delayed and then suspended. The Western Hockey League said the game "will be rescheduled at a later date."

The Thunderbirds had a 2-0 lead at the time of the suspension.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION SUSPENDED 20 GAMES FOR VIOLATING NHL’S PERFORMANCE-ENHANCING DRUG POLICY

"The decision to suspend last night’s WHL game between Seattle and Tri-City was not made lightly. Following the on-ice incident, coaches and players from both Clubs were consulted, along with various on- and off-ice officials in the building and from the WHL Office," the WHL statement read.

"Collectively, the decision was made to suspend the game out of concern for the wellbeing of Terrell Goldsmith as well as for the emotional state of players on both the Thunderbirds and Americans rosters."

"The game will be rescheduled at a later date, though those conversations have not yet taken place as we continue to prioritize the wellbeing of Terrell."

The Americans posted another update on Goldsmith to X on Thursday, where they thanked everyone for their support of Goldsmith and said that he had been released from the hospital on Wednesday night and resting at home.

When the game is resumed, Goldsmith, if able to play, and Cumby would not play in the remainder of the game, as they both received fighting majors and game misconducts for a "staged fight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The WHL deems staged fights when players drop the gloves immediately after the faceoff and do not get involved in the play prior to fighting. Staged fights were banned in 2012.

Goldsmith was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, now the Utah Hockey Club, in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team in October 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.