Former LSU coach Brian Kelly uses AI to prepare for job interviews, proving he's just like the rest of us

Artificial intelligence has become so pervasive in our modern society, it feels like you can't escape it.

I use AI at least once a day in my routine currently, and I'm sure others can say the same or close to it.

It certainly has its uses, though, outside of one day enslaving humanity. Things like cooking recipes, workout plans and even job interview prep can be streamlined through the use of AI.

Funny enough, according to On3, that last example is exactly what a certain recently fired college football coach has started using AI's services for.

JOBS THAT ARE MOST AT RISK FROM AI, ACCORDING TO MICROSOFT

I literally had to do a double take to make sure this wasn't a fake or parody account, but this is real, folks. It says "On3" not "No3."

Even the graphic cracks me up, with the big, bold "CLAUDE" really driving the point home that former LSU coach Brian Kelly is just like the rest of us.

"Hey, Claude! Can you tell me why I was the only coach that was hired by LSU in the 21st century to NOT win a national championship while employed by the school? Please cite your sources."

BRIAN KELLY SET FOR $54M PAYOUT AFTER SUING LSU OVER CONTRACT BUYOUT DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCESS

I wonder if he shelled out some of his buyout money for the premium version, or if he uses the free stuff like the rest of us plebeians.

As you probably could have predicted, the fine folks on X had an absolute field day teeing off on Kelly and his preferred method of mock interviewing.

In all seriousness, maybe Brian Kelly is just ahead of the curve on this one.

Who knows? Maybe someday, AI will replace offensive and defensive coordinators. It would be like a real-life version of "Ask Madden," where coaches can just "Ask Grok" whether to go four verticals or mesh against a certain look.

Let's pray that isn't the case, though.

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The powers that be are already ruining this sport even more than they already have by trying to introduce a 24-team playoff. Let's not bring AI into the equation.

As for Kelly, kudos to him for being honest, but I doubt this transparency will make him any more hirable than he was before.

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He might want to take a few years off and do some TV in the meantime. I don't think any Power Four programs are looking to hire a 64-year-old former head coach who needs AI to tell him which tie to wear to a job interview.

Good luck with the job search, Brian!