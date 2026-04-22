Dual-threat tennis player and lingerie model Camila Giorgi is ending her retirement after tax drama

There's big news in the tennis world regarding Italian dual threat Camila Giorgi, who walked away from the sport without saying a word in May 2024. The lingerie model is planning to return to tennis next year.

When she walked away, there was no formal announcement or farewell tour. She simply popped up on the retired list one day a couple of months after her last time stepping foot on a court.

Then came the stories about why she had suddenly retired.

The first was that Camila had done so to pursue her lingerie modeling career full-time. That was followed by stories that she had fled to the United States because the taxman in Florence was after her.

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She and her family were accused of all sorts of bad behavior, from issues regarding tax returns, to not paying rent and stealing furniture. She called fake news on all of it, claiming her exit from tennis was years in the making.

"I wanted to quit for years, being a tennis player is a hard life," Camila said at the time. "I put it off for a long time until, in May, one morning, I decided to do it. I told my father."

Nothing to see here. She had burned herself out on the sport she participated in professionally is all and wanted to focus on her other career as a lingerie model. It's not her fault she had options.

Fast-forward to today and the buzz about Camila Giorgi making her return to tennis is picking up. She did a Q&A with her followers on Instagram where she confirmed the rumors.

"Will you come back to tournament tennis in the future?" a fan asked her during the Q&A. She replied, "Yes, in 2027."

Another asked, "Are you making a comeback?" to which the now 34-year-old confirmed, "Yes, next year."

"Are you sure you’ll come back to play on the WTA circuit? And if so, when?" yet another of her followers asked, reports Tennis World USA. She once again said, "Yes, in 2027."

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Camila is now a married woman. She's put all that speculation about her retirement behind her, and she's gearing up to go full dual threat by picking up her racket again, but that's not all.

Her return to tennis isn’t taking place this year because she's pregnant. Say what you want about her, but she's not leading a boring life. There's action, there's controversy, and there's lingerie.