Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

Tennis stars clash following game-ending handshake: 'Nobody likes you'

Sakkari moved onto the Round of 16 in the Bad Homberg Open

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional tennis players Maria Sakkari and Yulia Putintseva were seen in a heated clash following their match at the Bad Homberg Open on Sunday.

Sakkari defeated Putintseva 7-5, 7-6 (6) to move on to the next round of the tennis tournament. As the two competitors came to the net, Putintseva slapped Sakkari’s hand and failed to make eye contact as she walked toward the chair umpire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maria Sakkari in the Miami Open

March 22, 2025; Miami, FL: Maria Sakkari (GRE) reacts after winning a point against Coco Gauff (USA)(not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Sakkari started jawing at Putintseva, and Putintseva responded with a curtsy. Sakkari didn’t appear to like what Putintseva said after that and stepped over toward her side to address the comment.

"Nobody likes you," Sakkari was heard telling Putintseva on the broadcast.

Sakkari addressed the incident in her post-match interview after Putintseva walked toward the locker room.

TENNIS PLAYER CALLS OPPONENT 'LITTLE PIG' AND 'PIECE OF S---' AFTER LOSING HEATED MATCH IN GERMANY 

Yulia Putintseva serves

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in action during her round-of-32 match against Britain's Heather Watson in Britain. (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

"I don't think she's going to invite me for dinner for the rest of our lives, but I don't care, to be honest," she said, via Tennis.com. "I have very good friends, and I'll go to dinner with them. Let me leave it here, and just say that I have respect for her as a player, but that's it."

Sakkari advanced to the Round of 16 and awaits her next opponent. The Greek star will have Wimbledon on her mind as she competes in this tournament. She has two career singles titles in her career and made it as far as the third round of Wimbledon four times, including 2024.

Maria Sakkari serves

Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her round of 64 match against Poland's Magda Linette in France. (REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, has three singles titles in her career. She made it as far as the fourth round of Wimbledon last year. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.