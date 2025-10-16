Ex-Alabama star Damien Harris explains why Crimson Tide doesn't want teams to fear them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 college football season got off to an inauspicious start for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they shockingly lost to Florida State.

That prompted former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel to tell Fox News Digital that "ain’t nobody scared" of the Crimson Tide anymore. He wasn’t the only one, as the post-Nick Saban era under Kalen DeBoer didn’t seem to have the same fear factor, especially considering their 9-4 record in 2024 with some surprising losses sprinkled in.

But Alabama has been an entirely different team since their opening game against the Seminoles, ripping off five straight wins with the last three against ranked opponents – Georgia, Vanderbilt, who they lost to last season, and Missouri.

Damien Harris, the ex-Crimson Tide star running back and current college football analyst, was the perfect man for Fox News Digital to talk to about this Alabama resurgence – one he called "nothing short of amazing."

"You talk about bouncing back from a loss to Vandy a year ago, bouncing back from a Week 1 loss on the road in a hostile environment," he said while highlighting his partnership with Dr Pepper. "They’ve done nothing but take accountability. They’ve done nothing but increase what their standard is – I won’t even say try to get back to the Alabama standard. But have their own iteration of what the Alabama standard is. They’ve gotten better every single week."

The fear of the Crimson Tide, who now rank No. 6 on the AP Top 25 poll entering this crucial week against No. 11 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, is certainly returning, if it left at all.

Harris, though, explained why he used to love playing against teams that didn’t fear Alabama. And he believes this program thinks the exact same.

"It makes me think of when I got a certain age and I looked at my mom and told her I wasn’t scared of her anymore," he said, smiling. "You know what she said to me? ‘You ain’t gotta be scared to get your butt torn out the frame.’ You ain’t gotta be scared. This whooping is going to feel all the same.

"[Vanderbilt quarterback] Diego Pavia, he wasn’t scared going into Tuscaloosa because he beat Alabama before. Doesn’t matter, he didn’t come out with a win. Georgia, they weren’t afraid of Alabama playing at night in front of a blackout, they weren’t afraid. What does that mean? What does that got to do with anything? If you don’t fear Alabama anymore, if you don’t respect Alabama anymore, that’s perfectly fine. That’s OK. Why? Because that’s not what Alabama cares about.

"We don’t want people to be afraid of Alabama. We want people to walk into Alabama thinking they’re going to win. All the same, doesn’t matter."

That mindset appears to be what the Crimson Tide are showcasing these past few weeks, in particular, because they’ve had to play two road SEC games, which are always tough. But they came away with wins in each of them, while getting some revenge on the Commodores on Oct. 4.

Harris has been impressed by Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide quarterback who he feels should be the Heisman favorite early this season given his production. Simpson has totaled 1,689 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns to just one interception, while also rushing for two scores.

"The most glaring thing is they’re doing it without [star receiver] Ryan Williams. It’s all been on the shoulders of Ty Simpson and Kalen DeBoer," Harris added. "They’ve taken this team, almost grabbed them by the collar if you will, and said, ‘Listen, we’re better than this. Turn around, look yourself in the mirror and assess how you played last year.’

"Ty Simpson should be the Heisman favorite. This Alabama wide receiver group has emerged themselves as the best wide receiver group in all of college football, again without Ryan Williams. You look at how dynamic this offense becomes, how they’re two-fold with the addition of Jam Miller. This defense is playing better than we’ve given them credit for. They made Missouri, the No. 4 total offense in the country, they looked pedestrian. So, you want to talk about X’s and O’s, yeah, they’re doing it on the football field with scheme, with gameplan, with a formula, with everybody doing their job. But they also have the type of hunger that I know and understand."

Perhaps the outside noise is fuel for this year’s Crimson Tide squad, a group hungry, like Harris said, to get to the College Football Playoff and prove once again that they are worthy of winning the national championship.

Then again, this group appears so close-knit that outside detractors, haters, doubters – they’re all one and the same when the focus is purely inside the locker room.

"What have they done? They’ve grabbed each other in the locker room, they’ve each other closer and said, ‘We’re all we got and we’re all we need.’ If you’re not in this locker room sweating with us, bleeding with us, hurting with us, watching all this film that we’re watching. If you’re not in here with us, your opinion don’t matter, what you think of us doesn’t matter and you can’t do anything that can help us win football games," Harris said.

