Angel Reese demands Sky get 'great players' or she may consider leaving franchise

Angel Reese is tired of losing, and she's speaking out about it.

The Chicago Sky star put her franchise on notice. The Sky have the second-worst record in the WNBA entering Wednesday at 9-30.

"I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me."

Reese has always been vocal about her team, and she clearly doesn’t like the direction it's taking in her second year.

The Sky are led by head coach Tyler Marsh in his first year after he took over for Teresa Weatherspoon after they finished 13-27 last season.

When Weatherspoon was relieved of her duties, Reese vocalized her displeasure with the move, but the Sky went into the season hoping to turn the tide and reach the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they’re looking toward next season to make that happen.

Reese said she’ll be proactive in getting the league’s top talent to the Windy City this offseason.

"I’m willing and wanting to play with the best," Reese added. "And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best, because we can’t settle for what we have this year."

Chicago hasn’t been able to grab top free agent talent in recent years. Courtney Vandersloot, who tore her ACL early this season, was their biggest signing in the past free agency period.

Reese said if the Sky can’t get more talent on the roster, she may need to move on.

"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.

"But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."

And in regard to Vandersloot, Reese was blunt with her assessment.

"We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at," Reese explained. "I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need somebody probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Since entering the league, Reese has averaged a double-double per game, though some detractors will say cleaning up the boards with her own missed shots inflates the stats. Reese has averaged 14.6 points and 12.6 rebounds over 29 games this season.

