WOKE WARRIORS FOR HARRIS: The wackiness is just getting started

Here we are just a few weeks before election day. People have already begun voting around the country and yet panic is setting in at the Kamala Harris campaign. Maybe it’s the RealClearPolitics polling averages showing former president Donald Trump leading in 6 of 7 swing states. Or, it could be headlines like this, "Trump is in a better polling spot now than he was against Clinton or Biden," from USA Today. Ouch!

Despite raising $1 billion, Harris not only isn't making any inroads with voters, but she’s losing momentum. Americans have complained from the start of her selection as the Democratic nominee that they need to hear more about where she stands on the issues considering her history and the disastrous results of Biden-Harris policies. But Kamala, the woman of "change" and "joy," has supplied neither details nor seriousness.

Kamala remains oblique, much like a riddle wrapped in an enigma, to borrow a phrase from Winston Churchill. But there is one group that isn’t confused at all about Harris’ positions and intentions: the progressive left.

Why? Because for years she has been showing them who she is, and during this campaign she has been telling them in their own special language, that nothing has changed.

Harris has no problem being specific and avoiding word salads when she’s actually speaking her mind and not trying to hide something. Like in 2020 when telling Stephen Colbert in the wake of George Floyd’s death that the riots "were not going to stop. And everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop… and they should not, and we should not." This, as she also promoted and encouraged a fund to bail out those arrested during the riots. A clip of Harris has also emerged of the vice president addressing the National Congress of American Indians on Columbus Day in 2021—full of red meat with nary even a side salad in sight—discussing the "shameful past" of Columbus Day, decrying the explorers "perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease."

Destroying America’s heroes is an important plank in destroying the country.

In 2017, Trump’s first year in office, Kamala Harris made clear her enthusiasm for the cancerous leftist ‘woke’ ideology. Fox News reported on her remarks at a conference imploring people that, "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you're the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke." Her commands were punctuated by bursts of her now well-known bizarre and inappropriate laughter.

But this is not the version of Kamala voters with which voters have been presented for the past few months, which is understandable. After all, even a home invasion robber knows he can’t announce at the door what he’s up to; you unlock the door because you think you’re helping a guy who wants to mow your lawn. No one wants more of malevolent, woke progressives. The Democrats and Kamala know it, but they believe America deserves to be kneecapped, so they won’t stop.

Hence, Kamala is behaving as though she's been dropped in from the planet Venus as a gift from the stars to chart a new way by "turning the page" to better vibes and joy. Or, from what has been, to the same darn thing but with pearls on.

The bad news for Harris is, platitudes and fantasy talk might be good for a first date, but not when you're running to become president of the United States. But progressives are just fine with Kamala Harris despite her talk of being a capitalist, believing in entrepreneurs with great lawns, and her affinity for the middle class because well, you know the rest.

The so-called progressive left (which is actually quite regressive) are comfortable that Kamala hasn’t changed, because she tells them so directly and indirectly. Her most direct wink-and-nod to her pals on the fringe of her party came during the CNN interview with Dana Bash in August. After being asked about her dramatic policy shifts on issues like immigration and energy production, she told Bash, "I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed."

That may sound like another vacuous platitude, but having been on the left as a community organizer, I recognized that phrase immediately, and can tell you there’s much more to that line than people realize. When leftist organizers talk about their "values" they mean the socialist wish-fantasy of government which owns and controls everything, devoting its efforts to centralized planning on behalf of the workers who exist to maintain the bureaucratic state. "Fundamentally transforming" the nation is their "value" system. With that simple, seemingly innocuous phrase, Kamala was saying a great deal to the leftist extremists who hold the Democratic Party in thrall.

The indirect message comes from the vacuousness of the campaign itself. It is understood by the left that the goal is to win, no matter what that takes. Have they gotten the message? You bet. Take it from Sen. Bernie Sanders. As reported by The Hill, "Asked during an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ whether Harris had abandoned her progressive ideals, Sanders said she is saying what she needs to say to beat Trump. ‘No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s tried to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election…"

The duality of Kamala’s message involves believing the average American is too dumb to know when they’re being manipulated with gibberish, and the left will understand the language meant to assuage them. And just in case, Kamala herself will use a blunt instrument if things start to go south, as they are. When asked on "The View" if she would have "done something differently than President Biden during the past 4 years," the page-turning change-agent answered, "There is not a thing that comes to mind… And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact." Oh, the tangled web she weaves.

Harris is entering what David Sacks, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor, calls a "doom loop" noting, "What I said two months ago is that if Harris gets behind, she’s going to have to abandon the basement strategy of not doing interviews… The problem is she is not good at interviews, and if she does more interviews, she’s going to fall further behind in the polls… That’s where we appear to be right now."

As her campaign falters and she scrambles to make more noise at the voters with interviews, Democrats are coming to grips with having underestimated the American people. The left understands what her intentions are. The rest of us must also understand that her gibberish has an actual meaning meant to obscure her intentions and gain power to maintain the catastrophic Democratic agenda.

