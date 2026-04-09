I went to the Masters and witnessed something amazing that had nothing to do with golf

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If we built more of our culture around families instead of self-indulgence, maybe America could look a little more like Amen Corner.

After walking Augusta National on opening day of the Masters, that was the thought I couldn’t shake. Because the contrast is impossible to ignore. In a world that feels louder, more divided and honestly more self-obsessed by the day, this place runs on a completely different set of values, and somehow, it works better than everything else.

I’m a college kid. I live on my phone. I see what trends, what flops, what people pretend to care about and what they actually do. And yet every April, the Masters takes over everything, social media, conversations, group chats, even people who don’t care about golf suddenly care.

That doesn’t just happen.

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Walking the course, what stood out wasn’t just how perfect everything looked, it was the people. Families everywhere. Dads explaining the game to their kids, friends who’ve clearly been coming back year after year, older couples just sitting there taking it all in like they’ve done for decades. Nobody was trying to make a scene. Nobody was turning it into content. People were just…present.

And in 2026, that’s rare.

Because most of our culture pushes the opposite. It tells you to chase yourself, build your brand, go viral, make everything about you. And then we act surprised when everything feels empty and disconnected.

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Augusta flips that on its head. It’s not about you, it’s about being part of something bigger, something that existed before you and will be there long after you. It’s about sharing that with the people next to you.

That’s why it works. That’s why it lasts. And that’s why, nearly 90 years in, it’s not fading, it’s dominating.

While everything else is constantly trying to reinvent itself to stay relevant, the Masters just protects what matters. It doesn’t bend with every trend or apologize for what it is. It holds the line, and because of that, the world comes to it every single April.

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Because people are starving for something real.

Walking those fairways felt like stepping into a version of America we all recognize, even if we don’t see it enough anymore, one built on respect, tradition, and families actually spending time together instead of staring at separate screens. Not perfect, but grounded. Stable. Normal.

And maybe that’s why we’re drawn to it.

Because it reminds us of what America used to feel like, and what it could feel like again.

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The Masters isn’t just a golf tournament. It’s one of the last beacons of Western civilization still standing. Not because it’s flashy or loud, but because it refuses to become something it’s not.

I walked out of Augusta realizing this wasn’t really about golf at all. It was about what happens when you don’t cave, when you build something on values that actually matter and protect it.

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For a few hours, watching families line those fairways, hearing nothing but applause and conversation, seeing people enjoy something together without turning it into a fight, I didn’t feel like I was watching something outdated.

I felt like I was watching something right.

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And if more of our culture looked like that, we wouldn’t be arguing about how to fix things.

We’d already know.

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