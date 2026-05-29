'Power Ballad' Review: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas deliver crowd-pleasing music dramedy

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Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas go head-to-head in the latest music dramedy from Irish writer/director John Carney.

"Power Ballad" follows Rick Power (Rudd), an American wedding singer living in Ireland who yearns for the good old days as the frontman of a rock band, a life he turned away from after marrying his Irish bride and having a daughter.

When Rick wants to play one of his old songs (a total mood killer), his drummer has to remind him, "We're not rock stars, Rick. We're human jukeboxes."

His band, The Bride and Groove, lands a gig where one of the attendees, a friend of the groom, is Danny Wilson, a former boy band singer who has failed as a solo artist, unlike his ex-bandmates. The groom asks the band if Danny can join them for a song or two. He and Rick hit it off immediately.

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Rick and Danny clearly have a lot in common as musicians struggling to grapple with the reality that their glory days may be behind them. They wind up having an impromptu jam session while Danny is working on his next album. Both share their tunes and give each other tips to improve the songs. Danny, in particular, was blown away by one Rick had been working on, "How to Write a Song Without You."

Danny heads back to LA. He hands over his tracks to his manager, Mac (Jack Reynor), except he tells Danny that none of them are hits and that if he can't deliver one, he'll have to give up his luxurious lifestyle.

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Fast-forward several weeks later, and Rick is wandering at the mall and suddenly hears a familiar tune. It's Danny Wilson's new smash hit, "How to Write a Song Without You."

What unfolds is a roller-coaster music battle as Rick tries to seek credit for the song responsible for reviving Danny's career — even if he lacks any evidence — all of which upends his work and family life.

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Rudd and Jonas are both reliable performers and hit every note they're supposed to (no pun intended). Beth Fallon also has an endearing on-screen presence as Rick's teen daughter Aja.

Carney, who co-wrote the original songs, continues his decades-long trend of making music-tinged movies. His latest doesn't rise to the level of his heartfelt 2006 breakout film "Once" or his charming 2016 coming-of-age dramedy "Sing Street," but "Power Ballad" is still a crowd-pleaser.

While Carney's third act meanders a bit, he remarkably sticks the landing so much so that the audience I saw the film with broke out in applause as the credits began to roll. That's no easy task.

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The Verdict

"Power Ballad" offers decent laughs and solid music but falls short of Carney's best. Nonetheless, it maximizes the talents of Rudd and Jonas and audiences will walk away thoroughly entertained.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"Power Ballad" is rated R for language throughout and some drug use. Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes. In theaters now.