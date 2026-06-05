Critics mock the new White House ballroom, but modern security is no joke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner should have been the same as any other: a beloved, annual tradition that brings together the media, politicians, and administration officials to celebrate our free press, build relationships, and honor the First Amendment. Instead, the event served as a reminder of the urgent need to modernize and secure the White House complex.

The third assassination attempt of President Donald Trump proves these are no longer random acts. This is a pattern.

The reality is that our nation’s security has changed. Risks have evolved, and today’s threats are far more sophisticated than they were even a decade ago. Beyond politics, this is about the safety of modern democratic institutions and the people who work in and visit them every day.

Major events at the White House now require security protocols that often exceed the physical capabilities of the current complex.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING SHARPENS FOCUS ON TRUMP’S BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION PROPOSAL

The White House Ballroom will address those challenges directly by creating a controlled, secure venue for official gatherings, mitigating unnecessary risk for everyone in attendance. Much as it would protect the president and heads of state, it would also improve safety for journalists, staff, and security personnel working and attending events as well. As threats to high-profile gatherings continue to evolve, so too must the infrastructure designed to prevent them.

Existing White House event and security spaces were designed for a different era, one in which cyber threats, drones, and coordinated security risks were not daily realities. While the White House Military Office and the United States Secret Service continue to adapt with professionalism and precision, physical infrastructure limitations remain. Today, increased national security concerns demand facilities capable of accommodating modern protective measures, including enhanced screening, secure access control, emergency response coordination, and advanced surveillance systems.

The limitations of the White House complex create unnecessary strain on security personnel and operational resources. Large-scale events often require extensive temporary security measures, road closures, and logistical workarounds that divert personnel and taxpayer resources. A purpose-built ballroom will provide a permanent, secure, and efficient solution that strengthens both operational readiness and public safety.

MIKE DAVIS: SECURE THE WHITE HOUSE AND BUILD THE BALLROOM BEFORE SOMEONE GETS KILLED

A modern White House ballroom will also create opportunities to improve accessibility and functionality for official events. Better crowd management, greater screening capacity, and improved coordination between agencies would reduce vulnerabilities while allowing events to proceed more efficiently and safely.

Critics will continue to frame the ballroom as unnecessary or symbolic in nature, but that is a grave misunderstanding of the broader issue at stake. This is not about luxury or aesthetic achievement. It is about preparedness, continuity of government operations, and the protection of the people who serve our nation.

The stakes have never been higher. Threats facing public officials, and now journalists and attendees at high-profile events continue to grow in complexity and frequency. Political violence, foreign influence operations, cyber-enabled threats, and targeted attacks are no longer hypothetical concerns.

For generations, the White House has stood as both a symbol of American democracy and a functioning workplace at the center of global affairs. Ensuring that it is equipped to safely host modern events should not be a partisan take; it is practical.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Every administration has a responsibility to adapt to the realities of the moment. Investing in secure, modern infrastructure at the White House is an investment in national security, public safety, and the resilience of our institutions.

Future administrations and the American people deserve nothing less.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM BRETT TOLMAN