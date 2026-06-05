SENATOR TIM SHEEHY: Soft-on-crime judges need consequences. The JAIL Act delivers

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Over and over again, radical judges and government officials in liberal cities put law-abiding Americans at risk by allowing dangerous criminals to roam freely on our streets. Instead of holding criminals behind bars to protect our communities, these soft-on-crime judges release violent repeat offenders on bail, giving them the opportunity to commit more crimes.

You see it in the news nearly every week: A deranged criminal commits a violent crime against an innocent member of society, and before you know it, stories are coming out about how the offender had been arrested a dozen times previously and should never have been out on our streets in the first place.

Many remember the tragic death of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte, North Carolina, Blue Line train in August 2025. Decarlos Brown Jr. has been charged with her murder and also faces federal charges, but his competency to stand trial is in question. He is a man with a history of mental illness and who’d been arrested and released at least 14 times before allegedly killing Iryna, including on charges for armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering and assault.

In May 2025, 22-year-old Logan Federico, a young woman studying education at South Piedmont Community College who hoped to become a teacher, was murdered during a home invasion while visiting friends in Columbia, S.C. The man who allegedly took her life, Alexander Dickey, had been previously arrested 39 times with 25 felonies.

CHARLOTTE LIGHT-RAIL STABBING MURDER SPURS LANDMARK CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM FROM NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS

Last September, a 19-year-old repeat offender allegedly killed a man while out on three separate bonds and on probation. Johnnie Lillie was charged with shooting and killing Jermarkus Johnson in Houston, Texas. Lillie had allegedly violated his bond at least half a dozen times after his release from jail – if on any occasion his probation or bond had been revoked, Lillie would not have been on the streets and Johnson would likely be alive today.

Earlier this year, in February, Abdul Jalloh – an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone – was charged with murder after allegedly brutally stabbing to death a Virginia woman, Stephanie Minter, at a bus stop. He had been arrested more than 30 times, including on charges of "rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pick pocketing," according to Homeland Security.

And just in May, a man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 23-year-old Alyssa Paige along the Atlanta BeltLine and beating postal worker Monique Thomas with a rock. The suspect, Jahmare Brown, had been arrested previously, including in January for battery of another female victim. He was sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation, anger management classes, and 120 days of confinement – but records show he was released after just around 60 days in jail.

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When is enough, enough? At what point do these judges learn from their past life-endangering mistakes and stop releasing dangerous violent criminals back into our communities? For the sake of justice and public safety, we cannot continue allowing radical judges to prioritize criminals over innocent Americans and our communities without consequence.

To break this devastating cycle of violent crime, we must shut the revolving door of the criminal justice system that allows repeat offenders to walk free and disregards the suffering of victims and their families. Victims, their families, and all Americans deserve true justice – not a system that minimizes violent crimes through early release, lenient bail, or lax probation.

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That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to hold radical judges accountable for the often deadly consequences of their leniency towards dangerous criminals. The "Judicial Accountability for Irresponsible Leniency Act," or JAIL Act, gets rid of judicial immunity for federal and state judges, allowing victims and their family members to sue judges and other government entities for releasing violent repeat offenders on bail should they go on to commit another violent crime.

A government's foremost responsibility is to safeguard its people. It’s long past time for Congress and our public officials to take a stand for Americans’ safety and make the stories of violent offenders being released to commit more crimes unthinkable. Let’s pass the JAIL Act and finally implement the accountability Americans are demanding.