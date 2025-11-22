The virtue America forgot: Why gratitude still matters for our national character

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Does America need to focus more on the civic virtue of gratitude? It’s a question worth asking as we approach Thanksgiving.

We do not mean personal gratitude. Most Americans are no doubt grateful for their families and friends, the roofs over their heads, God’s creation, and the blessings we enjoy in this country.

But in our national discourse, do we publicly acknowledge those blessings enough? Do our leaders regularly express thanks for this nation’s greatness? In our schools and colleges, are we teaching young people how fortunate we are to be Americans — and the importance of gratitude for our country?

There are some troubling signs. For example, a recent Axios–Generation Lab poll found that more college students have a positive view of socialism than of capitalism.

Yes, capitalism has its problems, and the anxiety of young people facing issues like student debt and high housing costs is understandable. But are we losing our appreciation for the American free enterprise system that has lifted millions out of poverty and helped countless people build better lives for themselves and their families?

Schools used to spend significant time on the story of the first Thanksgiving and how the pilgrims, having made it through the "starving time," sat down to feast and give thanks with the American Indians who had helped them survive.

Today, many schools are just as likely to skip that story, throw cold water on the first Thanksgiving tradition, or mark the season with a generic harvest celebration.

It would be interesting to know how often parents hear their children say, "We learned to be thankful for our country in school today."

Pick a college and look at its list of American history courses. You’ll likely find descriptions with words like "exploitation," "oppression," "imperialism," and "exclusion." You probably won’t find many with phrases such as "the miracle of America" or "achievements of the American spirit."

Certainly, the United States has at times fallen short of its ideals. It has committed sins—some grievous. But for all its errors, ours is the story of a great nation that gives us much to be thankful for.

If we teach young people to roll their eyes—or worse—at their own country’s past, while neglecting to teach them gratitude for it, we’re not being fair to them. In fact, it’s a recipe for cultural decline.

In our political discourse, we spend a lot of time — understandably — on our problems. There’s much to discuss. Too many Americans wake up worrying about making ends meet, finding a job, or paying medical bills.

But let’s not leave our national blessings out of the conversation. America has the world’s strongest and most resilient economy. No other country offers more opportunity to climb the ladder of success. We enjoy freedoms that millions around the world would love to have. American companies lead the world in scientific advancement.

In a recent interview on Fox News’ "Fox & Friends," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took a moment to express gratitude for his life and his country. When asked, "What’s next for Senator Fetterman?" he replied, "My future is to celebrate Thanksgiving." It was a refreshing answer.

Our nation’s greatest leaders emphasized gratitude. In his Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1789, President George Washington urged Americans to acknowledge "with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness."

In 1863, in the midst of a terrible civil war, President Abraham Lincoln reminded Americans that they still had much to be thankful for, including fruitful fields, bountiful natural resources, and the expectation of coming years "with large increase of freedom." Lincoln asked that these gifts be "reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American people."

The tradition of giving thanks as one people runs deep in the American spirit. Ours is one of the few nations in the world to set aside a day every year specifically to offer thanks. The United States was arguably the first country to establish an annual Day of Thanksgiving with Lincoln’s 1863 proclamation. That’s something we can all be proud of.

In these days of fierce partisan divide, when Americans wonder how we can come together to tackle formidable problems, perhaps shared gratitude is a first step toward setting things right. "In everything give thanks," the Bible says.

That’s good advice. Sharing thanks — like breaking bread — might do wonders to bring Americans together.

