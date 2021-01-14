John Cribb

Civilians could be next target in extremist violence: top NYPD official
Browns' Kareem Hunt talked about Chiefs matchup 'all year,' Nick Chubb says
Colorado officials balk at Trump decision to move Space Command HQ to Alabama
Officials in Colorado Springs are slamming the Trump administration’s decision to move U.S. Space Command from its temporary location in their city to Alabama claiming the move was based on President Trump’s “personal interest,” but Fox News has learned that Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett made the final decision.