Virginia’s obscene spectacle of a Democrat ‘mom’ candidate who isn’t family friendly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abigail Spanberger, the Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate, really wants voters to know she has three daughters, and that should scare every Virginia mother and father straight to the polls.

The girl mom crosses her heart that she’ll put families first, even though she refuses to pull her endorsement from attorney general candidate Jay Jones, who dreamed of putting bullets in a former Virginia House Speaker and watching his children die.

Maybe she isn’t talking about putting the speaker’s family first.

SPANBERGER QUIET ON TWIN CONTROVERSIES IN FINAL STRETCH OF VIRGINIA RACE

And even if Virginia kids have been collateral damage as a result of the irresponsible policies she supports — she definitely isn’t talking about putting those families first.

In 2024, Richard Cox, a now 58-year-old man, allegedly exposed himself to women and children throughout northern Virginia, after he was allowed to share locker rooms with them simply because he calls himself a woman — even though he’s a registered sex offender.

At a northern Virginia high school in September, a 14-year-old girl told a teacher a boy was lurking in the girls’ locker room, watching girls change. The teacher’s response — too bad.

FORMER ROANOKE WOMEN'S SWIMMER RIPS SPANBERGER FOR REFUSING TO COMMIT TO PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS

As of the filing of a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights for violating Title IX, the high school’s solution — they told the girl to change faster. Their priority is accommodating the boy who wants to undress with girls.

I’m old enough to remember when schools actually protected kids.

This summer, school officials at a Fairfax County, Virginia high school were exposed in an egregiously unethical and underhanded scandal for allegedly bankrolling, on the taxpayer dime, an abortion for a minor and attempting to do the same for another student — without parental consent. The message — we’re in charge of your kids.

The same schools won’t give kids Tylenol without sending an email to parents.

SPANBERGER EXCORIATED ONLINE AS A ‘COWARD’ FOR REFUSAL TO DITCH ‘UNHINGED’ JAY JONES

When asked about the abortion scandal, instead of putting families first, Spanberger stammered about Virginia’s low math scores.

Maybe because gender indoctrination of children plus sex obsession with kids doesn’t equal winning at math. No education degree required — you’re welcome.

In 2021, a boy dressed like a girl raped a ninth grader in a northern Virginia school bathroom. The school blatantly denied it, and the superintendent worked overtime to cover it up. The school’s top priority was saving its transgender bathroom policy — the current public school religion.

Mission accomplished, the policy was safe, even if our kids weren’t. While the superintendent was eventually fired, the boy moved to another school in the district. Guess what happened — he assaulted another girl.

ELON MUSK WADES INTO VIRGINIA TRANSGENDER BATHROOM CLASH, SAYS DEM GOV CANDIDATE WRONGLY ‘BLAMING’ TRUMP

In Orwellian fashion, the rape victim’s dad, Scott Smith, was arrested and carted out of a school board meeting by police as if he was the criminal.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardoned Smith after he was elected, however Spanberger thinks the boy had every right to be in the bathroom with Smith’s daughter.

It was only a few years ago the #MeToo movement told us we were supposed to believe all women, no questions asked. Now, it’s as if the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction that we’re supposed to believe no girls, no questions asked.

While Spanberger has largely taken a vow of silence on the consequences of the disastrous policies she pushes that violate women and girls — minus a few garbled word salads she was forced to choke out — her votes speak for themselves.

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN WARNS AGAINST DEM CANDIDATE'S CENTRIST LABEL, SAYS SHE'LL END COOPERATION WITH ICE

Not only did she vote against the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," she voted for hiding child gender transitions from parents, while schools encourage them.

She also voted for the anything-but-equal "Equality Act," which disregards our daughters and sets them back decades by letting men encroach on and violate their most sacred spaces. Since there’s a fancy name on it, she’s hoping you’re too dumb to notice.

When asked about the abortion scandal, instead of putting families first, Spanberger stammered about Virginia’s low math scores.

When pressed to answer whether girls should be forced to get naked in front of boys, it resulted in an excruciating nearly three-minute, incoherent ramble about rotational grazing practices, sounding like something out of the Kamala school of communications.

Know when to land the plane, Abby.

Other times, when pressed, she had her staff run interference and stop questions. The moratorium on her vow of silence abruptly ended, as her salad apparently ran out of words.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy likes to say the Republican strategy for dealing with Democrats in Congress is "operation let them speak."

When you let people talk long enough, you learn what they really think. For Spanberger, even when she speaks, she’s silent on putting Virginia families first.

German pastor and anti-Nazi activist Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil."

Throughout Virginia, our children have been victims of unnecessary evil as a result of policies she supports, and Spanberger — the mom running for governor — has been silent on all of it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Spanberger has used the reprehensible and irresponsible rhetoric, "let your rage fuel you," to provoke voters, it tells you all you need to know about why she won’t put any daylight between her and Jay Jones.

Common sense Virginia voters will let our rage fuel us, but we’ll do it peacefully — all the way to the voting booth.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LAUREN APPELL