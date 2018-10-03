Lauren DeBellis Appell

Are Democrats pressuring a reluctant Ford for their own political advantage?
Kavanaugh and Ford both deserve fair treatment – But the burden of proof is unfortunately on the nominee
Feinstein's shameful Kavanaugh Hail Mary pass
In an act of desperation designed to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court by smearing his reputation, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., hinted Thursday that someone she would not name has made unspecified accusations about Kavanaugh that possibly might involve criminal conduct.
Deep State desperation: NYT op-ed, Woodward book and Kavanaugh antics reveal turmoil in DC
Pressley victory in Massachusetts may just backfire on Democrats
Kavanaugh confirmation hearing turns into outrageous Senate circus
Ocasio-Cortez's socialist fairytale could destroy the American Dream
While President Trump is busy making America great again, Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who is expected to win a U.S. House seat in November in a heavily Democratic congressional district in New York City – is calling for policies that would turn the American Dream into the American Nightmare.