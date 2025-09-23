Uncle Sam to the rescue. Trump helps out the UK with a $350 billion tech deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forget the horse-drawn carriage pageantry. Did you see Jensen Huang, president and CEO of NVIDIA, in his white tie and tails with King Charles III at Windsor Castle? The most important visual from that sumptuous state dinner for President Donald J. Trump on Sept. 17 was the American tech titans in their formal togs.

Trump threw London a lifeline. The tech prosperity deals are an emergency measure to keep China out of Great Britain’s AI stack and try to boost the U.K. into a serious AI and tech ally.

Windsor Castle put on the fanciest chicken dinner of the year. Married couples are never seated next to each other at English dinner parties, so Trump sat between King Charles and Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales. The cognac was from 1912, the year Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod was born in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.

All appropriate, because, as King Charles may realize, this is his kingdom’s last chance. The $350 billion flowing from the U.S. into the U.K. is the biggest single effort since World War II to keep Britain afloat.

During World War II, American Lend-Lease ships, B-17 bombers and troops saved Britain from Adolf Hitler. "Together we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history," Trump said. The U.S. and Great Britain are already cooperating on F-35 fighters, nuclear submarines and more, but the battle with China requires Great Britain to grow as a tech partner, too. In 2025, the "last ditch" is the not the English Channel; it’s the AI stack and cloud.

Hence the gusher of investment from the U.S. to the U.K. You may have noticed Trump’s strategy to draw investment to America, and he’s already counting literal trillions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, etc. For Great Britain, America’s best ally, he’s reversed the flow.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer recognizes the importance of tech, but his government, short on cash, had to unplug a $1 billion supercomputer project in Scotland last year. Now it's back on, and Microsoft will put $15 billion into an even bigger British supercomputer alongside startup AI hyperscaler Nscale. The Yankee dollar is getting the job done.

During Trump’s visit, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves opened a Google AI data center in Waltham Cross, 12 miles north of London. That $7 billion investment fuels over 8,000 jobs and is part of Google’s plan to position AI data centers overseas so U.S. tech will dominate the global AI inference market. Turns out, being close to customers matters for the most efficient runs of AI models.

Remember all those tech dinners at the White House? Trump and his team fully grasp that the U.S. tech stack must dominate AI not just here but around the world. Europe is devoid of big tech companies. Britain may have a shot, and the investment in AI, supercomputing, quantum, is a chance to gear up for the AI race with China. That goes for cloud computing, too. No point letting Huawei run away with cloud services when Amazon Web Services is pumping $12 billion into Britain.

China already has a hold on Britain. CKG from Hong Kong (now under Xi Jinping’s control) owns U.K. Power Networks. The Chinese own 10% of Heathrow Airport, and have stakes in other infrastructure from steel mills to offshore wind farms, the BBC reported.

London is Europe’s largest tech hub and Chinese foreign direct investment has been pouring in.

The Brits get it. "It is therefore plausible that China could ultimately combine its existing supply-chain and manufacturing dominance with its rapidly improving technological capabilities — aided by the use of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and efficient new energy technologies — to secure a position of global economic and technological leadership comparable to that of the UK in the 19th century or the US in the 20th century," a report from Britain’s renowned Chatham House institute concluded in July.

It's not just the U.K. "PRC firms such as Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent control around 35% of Germany’s cloud-computing infrastructure, which poses long-term risks of surveillance, IP theft, and military exploitation," found the German Marshall Fund.

One downside is that London agitators love taxing American billionaires. Although the U.K. broke away from the European Union, the Brits have followed Europe’s practice of digital services taxes on U.S. tech and e-commerce companies. OK, technically it’s on the "big" companies but they just happen to be all American. Who knew, right? Canada halted its digital services tax this summer and Starmer should too.

"Together, we must defend the exceptional heritage that makes us who we are, and we must continue to stand for the values and for the people of the English-speaking world," Trump added. Here’s to the Anglo-American tech partnership that can foil China.