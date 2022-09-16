TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.

How many politicians who fervently support gun control have armed bodyguards that you pay for? Well, let's see. Every single one. We could go on and on and on. Whatever they're demanding that you do this week, you can be dead certain they are not doing it themselves. Everyone notices this. It enrages people, but it's often misinterpreted. People say this is hypocrisy, but it's not. It's privilege.

When Nancy Pelosi walks into her hair appointment without a mask at the height of the COVID lockdowns, it's not because she forgot to bring a mask. No. She knows exactly what she's doing. Nancy Pelosi is affirming her position in the social order. Nancy Pelosi is in charge. You are not. Nancy Pelosi can do whatever she cares to do. You can't. That's the message she's sending. Another word for this is a caste system, which is increasingly what we have in the United States. Caste systems are common in poor countries, the countries from which most of our immigrants come, but it's the opposite of the traditional American system, which was imperfect egalitarianism.

In the old America, every citizen was considered equal under the law as well as in the eyes of God. Everybody had to follow the same rules because nobody underneath it all was more important than anyone else. We were all citizens. Citizens is a term you rarely hear anymore. Citizenship implies inherent rights, rights that politicians cannot under any circumstances take from you because they did not bestow them in the first place.

You were born with them, but the people running our country no longer acknowledge this. They do not believe in inherent rights, nor do they believe in equality. You may remember how hysterical they became a couple of years ago when a few old-fashioned souls dared to say that all lives matter, which they certainly do. The people in charge hated that. They don't think that all lives matter. In their view, some animals are more equal than others.

It's hard to think of a news story in recent memory that illustrates this phenomenon as clearly as what is happening on Martha's Vineyard . Two nights ago, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida generously sent a planeload of 50 illegal aliens from Venezuela to the Vineyard, which is a small, famously affluent island off the coast of Massachusetts. Martha's Vineyard has everything you could ever want in the world except racial diversity.

The island is Whiter than a Swedish bluegrass festival and DeSantis was trying to help. Under normal circumstances, the residents of Martha's Vineyard would have no choice but to smile and say "Thank you, Governor DeSantis." When government officials send you the blessed gift of diverse immigrants or refugees , you must accept. That's the rule. It doesn't matter how disruptive these new people are. It's irrelevant how much they cost to support or how dramatically your quality of life may decline after they arrive. It doesn't matter if the crime rate spikes, if your daughters are afraid to go outside, if the schools become unusable, if the hospitals fall apart. Doesn't matter. You never complain. You take it like a man.

You don't even mention it's happening, even in private text messages to your friends. If you do, you're a dangerous racist. You could wind up on a government list. That's how America works. Everybody knows it because it's been going on for a very long time. That's the rule. But it turns out the people of Martha's Vineyard aren't just anyone. They're the people who make the rules and in this case, they had no intention of following them, not even for a day. The Venezuelans who arrived there two nights ago, bless their hearts, didn't know any of this. They had no perspective. They never heard of Martha's Vineyard. They were just thrilled to be there. Watch.

REPORTER: What I can tell you, they are not angry at Ron DeSantis. They are actually thanking him for having brought them to Martha's Vineyard.

Well, yeah, they're not angry at Ron DeSantis. They're thanking him for bringing them to Martha's Vineyard. Why wouldn't they? They got a free flight to the vineyard and at first it seemed like they had every reason to be grateful because the people of the town appeared to welcome them. As they walked in from the airport three and a half miles, they saw signs like this one. "On Martha's Vineyard," the sign reads, "We stand with immigrants, with refugees. All are welcome here. Hate has no business here." In other words, no one who worked for Donald Trump can go to Martha's Vineyard. But they didn't know that there was a caveat to that welcome.

"Hate is not welcome here." Ok. Then on Thursday, an elected official on the island gave the migrants even more reason for hope and we're quoting "this is a community rallying to support immigrant children and families," said State Representative Dylan Fernandez, "It's the best of America."

And then to prove his point that Martha's Vineyard will do whatever it can for immigrants, Fernandez uploaded this picture onto social media because, of course, everything is a social media opportunity. The picture shows several Venezuelans gathered on a porch. One of them is wearing a shirt celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg "Notorious RBG" it says. Clearly, he got that from a local, but then you look closely and you ask yourself, "Are these people really welcome on Martha's Vineyard? What are they eating?".

There's no kale or brie for the Venezuelans. No, instead, they got corn pops, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies with a side of paper plates and napkins. You got to wonder what the Venezuelans thought of that. "This seems like a nice place. The food is garbage. It's less healthy than the c--- we eat in Caracas, way worse. Why are they feeding us this stuff? Corn Pops. Really? Froot Loops?

What message are you sending?" And of course, the message is really clear. "The surfs eat garbage. I think. What do they eat? What does your average Venezuelan eat? I don't know, Froot Loops? Venezuelans love Froot Loops." So, the Venezuelans may have gotten a hint that they weren't really welcome there, but it was hard to know. The community seemed to be rallying behind them, but then, if there was any doubt in the morning, it was gone by afternoon because the message changed very quickly and the new message was, "Get the hell out of here, Brown people."

LISA BELCASTRO, MARTHA'S VINEYARD HOMELESS SHELTER COORDINATOR: The difficult challenges are that we have at some point in time they have to move somewhere else. We cannot, we don't have the services to take care of 50 immigrants and we certainly don't have housing. We're in a housing crisis as we are on this island and so... we can't house everyone here that lives here and works here. We don't have housing for 50 more people.

"We don't have housing for 50 more people," says the lady on an island that literally has more than 100,000 empty beds at that exact moment because it's a seasonal place and more than 100,000 seasonal residents are gone. So effectively, Martha's Vineyard was the largest dormitory in the United States, but now there's a housing crisis. At some point, they're going to have to leave, meaning in like 8 minutes max. So, there was a guy who was the leader of a nonprofit group who stepped up to help the refugees and he had a different take. He said the problem wasn't the housing at all, it was the migrants and we're quoting now, "It's like me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and throwing my trash there," this man told NBC News. Oh, they're trash, they're human garbage? They're not even real. They have no souls. Do they have souls? Venezuelans? Do refugees have souls? I don't know. They are just like trash. Some dumped them on the front lawn. Let's give them Froot Loops and get them out of here. Yeah, call the truck, have them hauled away.

NBC News actually tweeted out that quite calling our beloved sacred immigrant communities, non-documented immigrants, trash and then once they realized that they revealed how they really feel, they deleted it a few moments later. Now, not everyone on the left we should tell you, was so intent on sending these migrants away. Novelist, Jane Chittikfor example, offered this alternative quote, "I would love to see the Obamas open up their huge property and erect tents and look after all these people while they're being processed," she said.

Well actually, you know, we're always in search of the one decent liberal left in America.. Maybe Jane Chittik is the one, because that's a pretty fair point and Barack Obama has a long-documented history of having people on his front lawn. In fact, he set up a tent city to house hundreds of people for let's see, oh, himself his own birthday party. So, could he do that again? Of course, and he should because to do anything less than that, Barack Obama himself told us, would essentially punish the people of Martha's Vineyard. Mistreating immigrants would rob them of what makes America a worthy country. Watch this.

BARACK OBAMA: America is a nation of immigrants. That's our strength and the notion that somehow we would stop now what has been a tradition of attracting talent and strivers and dreamers from all around the world that would rob us of the thing that is most special about America.

Right. So, if people don't camp out on your lawn, people have no right to be here in the first place, you're only hurting yourself, but Obama, even on Martha's Vineyard, where approximately 100% of people voted for him and love him, even in Martha's Vineyard, he could not make the sale. He could not get people who actually live there to agree with that.

They did do one thing, though. They set up a GoFundMe, which they called an urgent plea and they told us this was a way to help the migrants and we're quoting from GoFundMe, "Martha's Vineyard as a community of open-hearted individuals that view these migrants as people, not political pawns," or trash, however, continuing the quote, "the island is a resort community with only 20,000 year round residents, and it already faces a shortage of affordable housing and off season jobs."

Oh, it's just not rich enough. They don't have enough beds. It's one of the richest places in the United States and it has more available beds than any other place probably in North America right now, but it's just they can't swing it, but you can do your part by donating to the fund and by donating the fund, they'll help the migrants. Well, a lot of people believed it. The fund raised $40,000 but here's the best part. You're going to love this part. How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none. None. An update on the fundraising page reveals that the funds will instead go toward, "building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants in their situation."

In other words, Martha's Vineyard is building itself an endowment just like Harvard. Amazing! An endowment for Martha's Vineyard! Not to help anyone, but because, why wouldn't Martha's Vineyard want an endowment? Well, yesterday, at the request of Martha's Vineyard representatives, they broke it up. The governor of Massachusetts, the thoroughly loathsome Charlie Baker, called up the National Guard.

Charlie Baker, Mr. Compassion, literally brought in the Army to remove brown people from the Whitest island in the Atlantic Ocean. So once the Army brought them off Martha's Vineyard, they were sent to a military base on Cape Cod, a military base. How welcoming? Cape Cod, by the way, is a lot more Republican than Martha's Vineyard so let's send them to them. So, here's the scene of the migrants being escorted out. After less than 48 hours on that jewel in the sea, Martha's Vineyard .

KATE BOULDAN: Thank you so much for being here, everyone. As we're going to show you is, as we're leaving you today, a live look in Massachusetts. We're showing the ferry carrying migrants who have been dropped in mass in Martha's Vineyard have arrived in Cape Cod. That bus you see there, that is heading to joint base Cape Cod.

Well, you got to say they don't mess around. The liberals aren't joking. So, the rest of the country just pick a city, pick a city in the country and ask the person after a few drinks who runs it, "How many refugees do you have living here? How many migrants, many of them undocumented? How many illegal aliens are living in your city and what does that do to the services in your town?" Not one of them is as rich as Martha's Vineyard and they basically will tell you, we just have to live with it.

No one wants to use the schools anymore. The hospitals are a complete mess. Our crime rate is up. The city looks like c---, but there's nothing we can do. The government sent them here.

Oh but Martha's Vineyard? Well, they don't play. They bring in the army in a day and take them out like the garbage. So, there's a lot of irony here and we're going to try to unpack it as quickly and crisply as we can, but it was just a day ago that we were told that Ron DeSantis was a human trafficker. He was, in fact, comparable to Adolf Hitler, said Ken Burns, America's filmmaker, because he had organized the transportation of migrants from his state to Martha's Vineyard. Watch.

CHARLIE CRIST: This is so cruel and so unnecessary, so uncalled for and so brazen. It shocks the conscience of any fair-minded human being.

JOY REID: This tactic by supposedly Christian right politicians like DeSantis, Arizona's Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott of Texas is about as un-Christian as it gets.

FERNAND AMANDI, MSNBC ANALYS: Stephanie, that is not a political stunt. That is an act of evil and it is an act of evil being done by evil men.

HILLARY CLINTON: Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: And sending them to destinations because you want to own the libs.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: In a country where a woman with a fetus inside of her with no brain has to travel a thousand miles to get an abortion.

MARIA CARDONA, CNN: Look, here is short Ron DeSantis and frankly, Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey. We hate immigrants. Get the f out and we will help you get the f out.

These people! "Morning Joe" literally had the chipmunk on to talk about how it's human trafficking and then his lady, there is not enough the abortion, by the way. Who mentioned abortion? I don't know. Mika wants more abortion. Okay, Mika, settle down. Now these exact same people are applauding Massachusetts for using the military to remove undesirable immigrants "trash," trash they promised to safeguard to a military base. I mean what? Is anyone noticing this?

Well, what's interesting is that this has been going on in other forms for quite a while. For several months down, the governor of Texas has sent busloads of migrants from the border to places like D.C. and Chicago. It got some attention. We kind of enjoyed it, but most people didn't notice, but the second Brown people arrived in Martha's Vineyard, whoa! Swarms of reporters descended on the scene because they'd been there before. Yeah. They know Martha's Vineyard. They don't know a ton about the south side of Chicago. Brownsville. What? But Martha's Vineyard. Are you joking? CNN reported there was pandemonium.

CNN'S MIGUEL MARQUEZ: This is the location. This is the one homeless shelter that they have on the entire island. There are five different towns here. St. Andrews Parish House can usually handle ten. They've had to increase the number to 50 of immigrants who will be here after they were sort of unceremoniously dropped off on planes, two different planes in Martha's Vineyard.

What are the glasses on that guy? Are the glasses on TV people getting more complex by the day or is it just something old, the old among us imagine. In any case, just put it in some perspective before we proceed, this is 50 people, 50 people. We've had 2 million people come here illegally. Where did they go? Well, they went to probably every state in the country. The Biden administration flew them there to change the demographics of America forever. That's just true, sorry, and no one said a word but 50 people?

It's chaos in Martha's Vineyard. So, why is only Ron DeSantis a human trafficker for doing this? Why is only Ron DeSantis a human trafficker for doing this? It's interesting. According to Gavin Newsom, he's a kidnapper. Why didn't any one say that about Greg Abbott or Charlie Baker or Joe Biden for that matter? As we've said for more than a year, the Biden administration has flown illegal migrants throughout the country, often in the middle of the night.

We showed you footage of these flights. They're happening in secret. Secretly flying people around the country? Isn't that what the cartels do? But Biden is doing it and by the way, to his credit, he said he would do it. During the presidential campaign, he promised to relocate migrants throughout the U.S. In fact, he announced that America has room for millions and millions of illegal migrants. Watch this.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: We could afford to take in a heartbeat another 2 million people. The idea that a country of 330 million people cannot absorb people who are in desperate need and who are justifiably fleeing oppression is absolutely bizarre, absolutely bizarre.

Yeah, it's bizarre. You're a bigot if you're not into it. By the way, again, just for perspective, the one thing that should never be partisan is immigration policy, because immigration policy is the one policy that's irreparable. It changes your country forever. So, you should have a broad consensus about what you want your country to become before you tamper with the formula, but someone like Joe Biden, who is only partisan, that's it, doesn't care. By the way, what happened after Biden transported all these people around the country, hundreds and hundreds of thousands?

Well, in one community in Florida, for a community that can "afford more illegal migrants," a 24-year-old Honduran man ended up murdering a father in his own home. That was in Jacksonville. So that didn't get a ton of attention, but apparently people on Martha's Vineyard were watching. They don't want that and that's why the minute Biden's voters have to do with Venezuelans seeking the American dream, they call in the National Guard to ship them to military installations. As Florida's governor said yesterday, this really does have to end.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: And all of those people in D.C., in New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions, saying how bad it was to have a secure border. The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk and they're so upset that this is happening. You have folks that are inclined to think Florida is a good place. Our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.

Yeah, greener pastures. Aspen, next and by the way, every Ivy League college, all seven of them and then maybe you hit Wesleyan and Bowdoin and Stanford, the places that support a above all other institutions in this country that support illegal immigration, that have more funding per capita than any other institution in the United States, are the richest places in America, out college campuses, liberal arts college, elite liberal arts colleges. How many migrants and refugees are they taking? Zero.

Let's hope the next stop in this process is there and let's also hope that the governors of sane states are watching how Democrats handled this. Within 24 hours of having immigrants dumped on their shores, the people of Martha's Vineyard have the military move them out. Why is nobody else doing that? True. There's no longer any reason that Republicans shouldn't do that. This is the template. In Texas, Arizona, Florida, etc, they should do the exact same thing.