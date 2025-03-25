In targeting Tesla, the left exposes their climate scam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was not too long ago that as part of the left’s climate change push, owning an electric vehicle (EV) was the pinnacle of virtue. To save the planet, there were EV mandates, EV tax credits and even targets for companies switching their manufacturing to EVs.

Tesla was a darling of this "green" movement. As the U.S.’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, owning a Tesla was a way to show you were on the right team.

But not anymore.

Tesla’s head honcho, Elon Musk, has gone from leftist darling to persona non grata in an instant.

As Musk has become entrenched with the current administration, helping President Donald Trump with such "horrible" activities as identifying, waste, fraud and abuse, Musk’s social credit score has gone down. This has happened despite his work on fraud and abuse being the very same issues that many on the left have come out against for years.

So, the same virtue signaling scolds who screamed that you were killing the planet if you did not buy an electric vehicle are now targeting owners of those very same electric vehicles, going after the people they once praised for making a supposedly morally and societally "superior" choice.

Across the U.S., new stories keep popping up of Tesla drivers being harassed and even having their cars scratched or "keyed," just for owning a Tesla EV. This doesn’t directly impact Elon – his company doesn’t own the cars once they are purchased – it only damages the property of someone who was, as they left would say, doing the right thing to save the planet.

But it does create the threat that if you aren’t on the right team, you will be harassed, too, which can make people think twice about buying a new Tesla or keeping their existing one.

I guess the planet comes second to whatever the new virtue signal is of the day, and today it’s that Elon is not on the "correct" team.

Worse, recent violent attacks against Tesla have included setting Tesla cars ablaze, releasing significant CO2 into the atmosphere, the exact behavior that we were told was quickly going to kill the planet.

This exposes the climate scam for what it was. It was never about the planet; it was always about power and control.

Further pulling back that curtain is former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, who also is rooting against America’s largest EV producer, a company that is a clear leader in "saving the planet."

In a speaking engagement, after Tesla stock’s recent selloff, Walz noted that he added Tesla to his iPhone’s stock app to give him "a little boost during the day." He continued, "225 and dropping," to a round of applause, gleefully and actively signaling that he was rooting for Tesla’s failure. Screw the environment when there’s destruction to root for!

But Tesla is more than just a green company. It’s also one of the largest stocks in the world market capitalization. It is a widely held and substantial component of major stock indices, including the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite, meaning that many Americans have exposure to Tesla in their portfolios, directly or indirectly.

Rooting against Tesla is rooting against American jobs, American 401(k)s and American pension plans. In fact, Fox News reported that Tim Walz’s home state of Minnesota’s state employees' pension owns over one million Tesla shares.

But Walz and the left don’t care about the environment and they don’t care if you fail, they just want you to fall in line.

You can never win with the virtue signalers because they have no actual moral compass; they just bend to whatever they believe will preserve their perceived societal status. And now, hardworking Americans who have been aligned with the green agenda are being bullied as part of the new social statement du jour.

Many of us knew the climate directives were always about power and control, and now that act has been fully exposed.