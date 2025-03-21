Lower gas prices aren’t luck. Trump’s energy policies are fueling American independence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American people are starting to notice the change they voted for back in November. Despite all the hyperventilation and handwringing from the mainstream media in their leftist enclaves of New York and Washington D.C., things in the real world are actually starting to look good again. It’s getting more affordable to get to work. Gas prices have dropped for the fourth straight week, and they are absolutely down from where they were under President Joe Biden.

The reason why isn’t a mystery or a secret. We used to have a president who was at war with American energy. Now, we once again have one who is unleashing it.

For four years, the Biden administration waged war on American energy — from canceling the Keystone XL pipeline to blocking drilling permits, restricting federal land leases and imposing crushing regulations on the oil and gas industry. The result? Gas prices soared, inflation spiked, and the average American family was forced to pay the price — literally. At the peak of Biden’s energy crisis, gas reached over $5 a gallon. That was no accident.

That was a deliberate outcome of a policy designed to make traditional fuels unaffordable so that Americans would have no choice but to accept expensive electric vehicles (for which we still don’t have the infrastructure) and unreliable alternative energy.

Biden’s policies were never about helping working Americans. They were about forcing an extreme "environmental" agenda that made energy more expensive, all while claiming their reckless "green" policies would somehow save the planet. In other words, your family’s budget was experimented on with the force of the federal government.



Compare that to what’s happening now after just a few weeks.

In just a matter of weeks, gas prices have been dropping. More than two-thirds of U.S. gas stations are selling gas for $2.99 per gallon or less. The national average is $3.02 per gallon, down 42 cents from last year. Meanwhile, let’s not forget where things stood under Biden. At this point in Joe Biden’s presidency, gas prices had already jumped up 49 cents.

That wasn’t some global crisis; it was the result of bad policy.

By contrast, the moment President Donald Trump took office, he got to work fixing the problem. He declared a National Energy Emergency, cut through the bureaucratic red tape strangling domestic production, and put an end to Biden’s disastrous policies. Biden’s energy agenda was never about saving the climate — if it were, his administration wouldn’t have ignored the fact that China and India are the world’s biggest polluters. It was about virtue signaling to the far left while working-class families paid the price.

Trump understands what the radical left refuses to admit: Energy security is national security, and economic security is family security. That’s why he has prioritized an all-of-the-above energy strategy that puts America first. Under his leadership, major energy producers are ramping up output, the U.S. is fast-tracking new energy infrastructure, and we are regaining our position as the world’s top energy producer.

And there are more wins on the way. In February, Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council — a major step toward ensuring America’s energy independence is never compromised again. Chaired by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Vice-Chaired by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, the Council brings together key members of Trump’s cabinet and top government agencies to oversee the resurgence of American energy dominance.



This isn’t just about reversing course — it’s about securing America’s energy future, fostering innovation and ensuring that our nation remains the world’s leading energy powerhouse. With America’s vast oil and gas resources and a constant flow of American innovation in the energy industry, America stands primed to lead the world into the next century of prosperity if we proceed wisely.

The Biden administration spent four years trying to convince Americans that high gas prices were just the new normal. They said it was "Putin’s price hike," a "global supply issue," or anything else to avoid admitting the truth about their policies. The American people know when they’re being played, everyone paying attention knew that gas prices didn’t skyrocket by accident.

Now, with Trump back in charge, gas prices are falling, and the same people who claimed the government had no control over them are scrambling to explain why. They won’t admit it, but the answer is simple: conservative, America-first energy policies work.

The recent price drop under President Trump is what happens when America embraces energy independence instead of bowing to climate radicals and foreign competitors. American energy is back on the market, and its golden age has only just begun.

