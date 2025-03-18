The future of nature is nonpartisan. Let's combat environmental extremism with common sense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam…" Those familiar lyrics we all grew up singing represent the vast diversity of America’s natural grandeur, the majesty of which inspired the first Pilgrims, our Founders nearly 250 years ago, and the frontiersman who pushed West. I believe that same marvel for the great outdoors is still at the heart of the American spirit, though muffled by the noise of hyper-politicization.

Our love of nature used to rise above politics. In 1991, nearly 80% of Americans self-identified as "environmentalists." But today, the environment is gridlocked.The inmates have been running the asylum. Green New Deal Liberals have staked their claim on the issue, creating the narrative that Republicans are anti-environment.

Look at the numbers: 95% of voters say that protecting the water in our lakes, streams, and rivers is important to them. 93% believe clean energy is crucial for our future. 88% support sustainable agriculture practices. And 82% support federal investment to reduce the threat of wildfires. Public opinion hasn’t changed in the last three decades, our leaders have just become too politically stubborn.

Americans are sick of the loudest, most extreme voices controlling the environmental movement. And America’s natural beauty deserves better than political culture wars.

That is why I founded Nature Is Nonpartisan, a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to rebranding environmentalism as a nonpartisan issue by building a large-scale, cross-partisan coalition to advocate for common-sense conservation. With a Board of Directors as politically diverse as David Bernhardt (fmr. DOI Secretary under President Trump), Jack Selby (co-founder of PayPal), Michael Brune (fmr. Sierra Club CEO), and Carlos Curbelo (fmr. U.S. Representative from Florida), and partners including the National Wildlife Federation, American Forests, Ducks Unlimited, and the American Conservation Coalition, Nature Is Nonpartisan represents millions of Americans who are ready to usher in a new era of environmentalism.

Nature Is Nonpartisan will launch its movement on March 20, 2025, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota – the geographic center of the country – where we’re asking Americans of all political stripes and backgrounds to "meet us in the middle." We’re bringing high-profile influencers, celebrities, and politicians together to promote the simple idea that the environment is an inherently nonpartisan issue. South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden will officially proclaim the first-ever "Nature Is Nonpartisan Week." And we’re going to highlight the stories of diverse leaders putting aside partisan politics to conserve their local environment.

If America wants to make environmental progress that lasts beyond the next Election Day, we need an environmental group that fights to conserve our natural beauty regardless of which "side" is in power. The traditional environmental movement seems content to cry wolf about this administration’s environmental policies while never actually being a part of the conservation – but Nature Is Nonpartisan is focused on forging the path to create real impact over the four years ahead.

Donald Trump has an opportunity to leave a conservation legacy that rivals that of Teddy Roosevelt by making unprecedented federal investments in America's natural beauty – including conservation, wildlife preservation, sustainable agriculture, public lands, and ecosystem restoration.

Making America Beautiful Again is not about politics. It’s about setting up the framework for the important work that will trigger a cascade of bipartisan legislation in Congress, drive progress within key government agencies, and open doors for more environmental NGOs to work alongside the Trump Administration.

At Nature Is Nonpartisan, we are building the future of nature in a way that truly transcends the divisiveness of modern politics and unites Americans around our shared love of nature.

It’s time to step away from political division, work across partisan differences, and deliver a healthier environment for the next generation.

The future of nature is now. And the future of Nature Is Nonpartisan.