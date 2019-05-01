RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Americans have accepted Mueller report's results -- Democrats should, too

If you’re wondering why Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is still news, you are not alone. A recent CNN poll found that zero percent of respondents consider Mueller’s probe into the 2016 presidential election important to their 2020 vote.

The Mueller report, released nearly two weeks ago after a costly, two-year investigation, completely exonerated President Trump and his campaign. It confirmed what the American people knew all along: Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, nor did he obstruct justice.

Americans have accepted Mueller’s results and moved on to the issues that matter. It’s time Democrats do too. But much like the Democrats could not accept the results of the 2016 election, they have resisted Mueller’s findings. They got exactly what they asked for and it still wasn’t enough.

Now, they are moving the goal posts and obsessively spinning Attorney General Barr’s summary letter to Congress, claiming he misrepresented the report’s findings. But Mueller himself saidhe did not disagree with any of Barr’s key takeaways.

Democrats must accept the reality that President Trump and American voters have been vindicated, and that Democrats’ politically motivated investigations only hurt the American people.

Hours into Barr’s hearing before Congress on Wednesday, not one senior Democrat dared to return to their claims of collusion. Why? Because even the most anti-Trump among them know there was no collusion, and that the last two years were nothing more than a witch hunt that wasted time, resources, and taxpayer money.

For two years, Democrats lied to the American people. They promised “mountains of evidence” of Russian collusion that simply didn’t exist. After 675 days of investigation, $35 million in taxpayer money wasted, 500 witnesses interviewed, and 2,800 subpoenas, Mueller found zero evidence of collusion. Then, Democrats demanded the full report — and got it — but were still unsatisfied to see their phony narrative implode.

This investigation was never about finding the truth, which we knew all along. It was about smearing President Trump and attempting to overturn the results of a democratically held 2016 election — and now using the investigation, the basis for which was a phony dossier, as fodder for Democrats’ 2020 campaigns.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Republicans have continued to tackle the issues Americans really care about ahead of 2020: jobs, economic growth, national security and opportunity. Thanks to the policies of this administration, unemployment is at its lowest in 50 years, wage growth is at its highest in ten years, and this year’s first quarter GDP grew by 3.2 percent.

It's time for them to instead get to work on the issues that impact our communities; the Mueller report was simply never one of them.

