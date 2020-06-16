Gutfeld on the natural human desire for helping

Want some good news?

It starts bad. On Monday we mentioned the cold-blooded murders of two seniors named Paul and Lidia Marino. Every day they visited their son's grave at Delaware’s cemetery for veterans. Then last month they were shot dead by a lone gunman. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the story went largely ignored.

Paul was an Army vet. Lidia was a loving mom. They had three sons, six grandkids and two great-grandchildren. I bet you didn't hear about them until you watched “The Five.”

I found out that a stranger, Chris Miller – a member of the honor guard that performed at that cemetery – set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay the funeral costs.

So I figured, why not help. Monday night the donations climbed from mere thousands to over 90 grand.

Now, I’m not blowing my horn. I'm blowing your horn. Those who watched the show Monday night and chose to help. You’re the best.

So what’s the lesson? That people want to help if you let them.

If your car breaks down in Texas, there will four pickup trucks pulling over to help. If you slip on a sidewalk, two pedestrians will help you up. When there's a disaster, people pitch in.

This is vital to know, as we're caught in a whirlwind of demonic smears, when anchors of networks say all of America is irredeemably racist. When we have politicians who prefer vengeance over conversation. When we have angry activists who say it's legit to destroy somebody's business. When we have mobs who beat people down rather than help them up.

We need to remind those people what decent people actually do. We assist. We sacrifice.

So who else needs help?

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head during a recent Last Vegas protest. Shay is paralyzed from the neck down; unable to speak. What can we do for him, for his family?

That’s the thing about helping out. It’s easy. It's addictive. And it feels great. Because it is.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 16, 2020.

